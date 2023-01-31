Can you download movies from Netflix? Explained

Netflix is currently one of the top streaming giants in the world and is rivaled only by the likes of Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ in terms of content. The content offered ranges from original productions to films and shows that land on the platform via distribution deals.

As of January 2023, the streaming platform has over 230 million subscribers globally. This includes 74.3 million from the United States and Canada, 76.7 million from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 41.7 million from Latin America, and 38 million from around the Asia-Pacific. The platform is available worldwide except for mainland China, Syria, North Korea, and Russia.

Netflix has been praised by audiences for its content, particularly its original shows and films like Stranger Things, Orange is the New Black, and more. One question, however, bugs fans, and that is whether or not you can download movies on the streaming platform. The answer is yes.

Can you download movies on Netflix? Steps to be followed

As mentioned above, viewers can download movies on the streaming platform and view them offline. This is primarily beneficial for people who are traveling a lot and do not have immediate access to the internet to stream their favorite films.

Here is how you can download films to watch offline:

Open the Netflix app on your phone and tap "Downloads." On a Windows 10/11 device. Open the app and select the "Menu" option. Select the following options: See What You Can Download, Find Something to Download, Find More to Download, Available for Download. Select a movie. Then on the description page, tap the Download icon.

Voila, you have successfully downloaded a film that you can watch online. An important note to keep in mind is that only the following devices are capable of downloading movies on Netflix:

iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, which run iOS 9.0 or a later version.

Android tablet or phone which runs Android 4.4.2 or a later version.

Amazon Fire Tablet, which runs Fire OS 4.0 or a later version.

Windows 10 tablets and laptops with OS Version 1909 or later; Windows 11 tablet or laptop.

Chromebox and Chromebook computers using Netflix app from the Google Play store.

As per your subscription or membership plan, you can have up to 100 downloads at a time. If you cancel your membership or subscription, then the downloaded movies will get deleted, and you will have to renew your subscription and download it again.

Netflix has four subscription types:

Mobile: Watch on one phone or tablet at a time.

Basic: Watch on one supported device at a time, whether a phone or laptop.

Standard: Watch on two supported devices at a time.

Premium: Watch on four supported devices at a time.

In the Basic plan, viewers can watch content in HD quality; in Standard, viewers can stream content in Full HD; in premium, the content can be streamed in Ultra HD.

Netflix Smart Downloads

Netflix users can also use a download option called "Smart Downloads." This is not only for movies but also for TV Shows. There are two ways in which Smart Downloads work:

Download Next Episode

Downloads For You

The "Download Next Episode" option only works for a series. For example, if you have downloaded and watched the show's first episode, it deletes that as a download, downloads the second episode, and keeps it ready for you to watch.

The "Downloads For You" option works on both movies and series. This option downloads movies and TV shows for a user according to their liking. This option is only available on the following devices:

iPhone, iPad

Android devices

Select Chromebook and Chromebox devices

As of July 29, 2017, a report by the Los Angeles Times stated that Netflix content has accounted for more than one-third of every prime-time download internet traffic in North America.

