Constantine 2: Exploring the possibilities of the movie's renewal and Keanu Reeves' comeback as John Constantine

The long-awaited sequel, Constantine 2, has generated a great deal of excitement after a nearly twenty-year wait and is now ready to begin production. John Constantine, an occult detective and demon hunter brilliantly brought to life by Keanu Reeves, is one of the few superhero franchise characters to have left an enduring impression.

Back in 2005, Constantine hit the screens and received mixed reviews from critics. However, it quickly gained a following among fans of comic book movies and became somewhat of a cult classic. Keanu Reeves portrayed the role of John Constantine with his signature cynicism as an exorcist and occult detective who takes on demons from Hell.

Despite the film's mixed reception, there has been a long-standing fan campaign for a sequel.

Now those calls have been heard loud and clear as Constantine 2 is officially in development. Keanu Reeves is set to return and reprise his role as Constantine, with Francis Lawrence, the director of the film, once again taking charge behind the camera.

The Constantine revival: Keanu Reeves resumes his iconic role in Constantine 2

In a twist of events, it seems like Keanu Reeves will be reprising his role as John Constantine in the near future despite some initial uncertainty after the DC Universe reboot. There's a lot of anticipation not for the film itself but also for the anticipation not only for the film itself but also for Reeves' comeback as this iconic character.

Reeves has gained a following lately due to his performances in the Matrix trilogy and the John Wick movies. His portrayal of Constantine in the 2005 film received acclaim and fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing him breathe life into this character once again.

However, there have been obstacles in the production of the second sequel of Constantine. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) which represents over 11,500 screenwriters went on strike due to a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

As a result, it looks like the script for Constantine 2 won't be ready by the end of this year.

If all goes well, the movie is expected to go into production in 2024, setting up a potential release in 2025. What’s interesting is that Reeves' return as Constantine coincides with DCs focus, on creating a shared universe. Nevertheless, the second sequel of Constantine won't be integrated into the DC universe, since the film is set to maintain its standalone status.

The motivation driving the production of this sequel is primarily due to the lead actor's desire. Reeves has been openly supporting Constantine 2 for a while now expressing his excitement about playing the role since the first movie came out. Director Francis Lawrence, who will be coming back for the sequel shared that Constantine 2 got the light after Reeves received a positive response, from the audience.

As we approach the end of the WGA strike, more updates about the second sequel of Constantine's status are expected to be announced. Nevertheless, things are looking promising for this anticipated follow-up.

The enigma of Constantine 2's plot: What to expect?

With Keanu Reeves reprising his role, as John Constantine and Francis Lawrence directing this sequel has all the potential to become a classic. (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The details regarding the plot of the second sequel of Constantine are being kept secret, for now. However, there are many possibilities to consider. The movie might delve into Constantine's past and introduce characters from the Hellblazer comics or adopt a tone. Notably, these are just speculations.

Overall, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role, as John Constantine and Francis Lawrence directing this sequel has all the potential to become a classic.