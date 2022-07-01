"Another whitewashed Damian": Fans unhappy about Damian Wayne's appearance in trailer for 'Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons' 

The youngest son of Batman, Damian Wayne, is the talk of the town at the moment. Known for his superhuman parkour skills, bad-boy attitude, and long list of enemies, Damian has been misrepresented in the recently released trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Fans allege that his appearance and skin tone are not authentic to the story.

While Marvel has been slaying the live-action cinematic universe, DC never fails when it comes to animated movies. After generating a lot of hype during DC Fandome 2021, the studio finally dropped the trailer for the upcoming movie, Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons.

While fans are pleased to finally see the Super Sons work their way from the pages to the screen, many have taken to social media to protest the blatant whitewashing of their beloved character Damian.

Damian Wayne’s skin tone becomes topic of debate as recent trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons sparks outrage

Damian Wayne was created by Mike W. Barr, Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert. The character first appeared in November 2011 in Batman and Robin Vol 2 #1. Son of Bruce Wayne and Talia Al-Ghul, Damian boasted the qualities of a stone-cold assassin but was still a kid in need of love. Bruce took him under his wing, and Damian became the fifth character to helm the mantle of Robin.

Artist Andy Kubert originally perceived Damian as white, akin to Batman, but the artists started painting the character with a slightly browner shade as time passed. The family heritage of Ra’s Al-Ghul could be traced back to the Arab region, hence it was only logical that Damian inherited Middle-Eastern ethnicity from his mother’s side.

Many Damian Wayne comics like Robin Vol 1: The Lazarus Tournament, Robin: Son of Batman, and Teen Titans Vol 1 have portrayed Damian as a brown-skinned boy. However, the recent trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons fails to take into account Damian's ethnicity and whitewashes the character.

GracedWithComics @GracedComics @Croc_Block My only issue with the trailer. Everything else about it looks amazing but I need Damian to stop being whitewashed @Croc_Block My only issue with the trailer. Everything else about it looks amazing but I need Damian to stop being whitewashed

nova🐝 @seungkoco DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The first trailer for ‘BATTLE OF THE SUPER SONS’ has been released.



It is DC’s first fully CGI animated film and is focused on Damien Wayne’s Robin and Jon Kent’s Superboy. The first trailer for ‘BATTLE OF THE SUPER SONS’ has been released.It is DC’s first fully CGI animated film and is focused on Damien Wayne’s Robin and Jon Kent’s Superboy. https://t.co/alD8TWGCa5 idk why i expected damian to not be whitewashed but i guess my expectations were to high twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… idk why i expected damian to not be whitewashed but i guess my expectations were to high twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

Fans have banded together and taken over Twitter to voice their concerns.

abbee¹⁸ ➳ BLOODSPORT!!!1!1!!!1 @Cowboy_Larrie @geofreakingold @SuperVallain damian isn’t the only character getting whitewashed this problem is happening all over comics and comic book media and if people aren’t gonna say something it’s just going to keep continuing @geofreakingold @SuperVallain damian isn’t the only character getting whitewashed this problem is happening all over comics and comic book media and if people aren’t gonna say something it’s just going to keep continuing

The trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons was released on July 1, 2022, and it shows a fresh take on the relationship of between Batman and Superman as well as their kids. Damian Wayne and Jonathan Kent have teamed up numerous times on comic book panels, but this movie will mark the first time the iconic duo has shared the screen.

The trailer opens with Superman taking Jonathan on a tour of the Batcave. While Jonathan is clearly awestruck by various bat-things like batmobile and bat computer, he is appalled by a rather cocky Damian Wayne who hits him with a Batarang.

The opening scene gives us a clear picture of the relationship between Damian and Jonathan. A naïve super alien kid meets an arrogant, wealthy vigilante boy. The duo will keep aside their differences and team up to battle the mind-controlling alien Starro. Super Sons have to battle their respective fathers, Superman and Batman, and also the members of the Justice League.

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons will be released on October 18, 2022, on Blu-ray.

