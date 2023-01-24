DC Universe: What James Gunn’s new Justice League cast could look like

Both James Gunn and Henry Cavill recently confirmed that Superman will be recast in the DC Universe. Gunn also confirmed that Ben Affleck could direct a future DCU movie, and Robert Pattinson would not be stepping into the shoes of Batman moving on. He is expected to announce part of his 10-year DC slate soon and fans can't wait to see what he has in store for them.

So, with everyone being re-cast, it’s time to begin predicting who could be added to the lineup of DCU’s new Justice League. Following are the picks that could be great as upcoming DC heroes.

Recasting James Gunn’s Justice League

Jensen Ackles as Batman

So far, people have loved Jensen Ackles in Supernatural. But many fans have a newfound love for his portrayal of Soldier Boy in The Boys. Several fans also believe his voice would be quite mesmerizing for Batman.

It is interesting to note that he has already voiced the Dark Knight in Batman: The Long Halloween Parts 1 and 2. So, fans now hope for James Gunn to cast him as Batman. He is currently 44 years old and could possibly carry on the role of the much-loved character for the next 10 to 12 years.

Liam Hemsworth or Jacob Elordi as Superman

James Gunn stated that he is looking for a young actor to play Superman. This hints at the fact that he may cast an actor who is in his late 20s or early 30s. This led to fans speculating that Jacob Elordi and Liam Hemsworth could be great candidates for a young Clark Kent.

Both of them are over 6’3” tall and young enough to carry the role for 10-20 years. Either of them could offer the youthfulness and charm that a young Clark Kent needs. However, since Liam Hemsworth may be slated to replace Henry Cavill as the Witcher, Jacob Elordi could possibly be the next Superman. The 25-year-old actor is popular for his roles in Euphoria, The Kissing Booth, and more.

Jodie Comer as Wonder Woman

Before playing the leading lady in Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy, and Matt Damon’s The Last Duel, Comer gained fame from the television series Killing Eve. Rumors suggest that she is the front-runner to become MCU’s Sue Storm in Fantastic Four. However, if that doesn’t happen, James Gunn may look at her as a candidate to play Wonder Woman.

Alan Ritchson as Aquaman

It will be extremely hard for fans to witness Jason Momoa’s Aquaman get recast. But if Henry Cavill and Gal Gadot are out, then everyone should be out. With that out of the way, a great pick for Aquaman could be Alan Ritchson.

He is famous for his role as Hawk on DC’s Titans and is also set to play one of the villains in Fast X. This strong personality could be brutal as Aquaman and he proved the same with his role as Jack Reacher on Prime Video’s Reacher. In fact, he has already played a version of Aquaman in Smallville.

His looks and physique may also remind fans of the Injustice version of Aquaman. Additionally, the actor is 41 years old and could continue for at least a decade. He could offer something different than Jason Momoa, as that’s what Aquaman might need after getting recast. Meanwhile, Momoa could play Lobo in the new DCU.

Trevante Rhodes and/or Glen Powell as Green Lantern(s)

James Gunn could cast John Stewart in the new Justice League and then eventually introduce Hal Jordan as well.

Fans could see 32-year-old Trevante Rhodes playing the role of John Stewart. He rose to fame after his role in Moonlight and he recently impressed the audience by stepping into the role of Mike Tyson in Hulu’s biopic series Mike.

Hal Jordan on the other hand could be played by Glen Powell from Top Gun: Maverick.

John Cena as Shazam

So far, John Cena has been living and breathing as Peacemaker. But if someone as legendary as Aquaman is being recast, James Gunn might have to let go of Peacemaker as well.

However, as fans are aware, Gunn has a long history of recasting the actors he previously worked with. So, John Cena could get a role in the upcoming projects of the universe as well.

Before Peacemaker, Cena revealed that he got rejected for many of the roles that he auditioned for, and one of them was Shazam. Although Zachary Levi was a great choice for Shazam, Cena would also be a marvelous pick for Billy Batson Prime.

John Boyega as Cyborg

Ray Fisher did pretty well as Cyborg. But after being embroiled in several controversies, John Boyega could possibly be cast by James Gunn in the role instead.

He starred in the latest Star Wars trilogy and also appeared as the lead in Pacific Rim 2. However, he hasn’t got a major role since then, and Cyborg could mark his return to the screen.

With this casting, a possible list of core Justice League members is complete. It’ll be interesting to see which other stars James Gunn adds to the list.

