Deadpool 3, Venom 3, Mission Impossible 8, and other major film sequels's production delayed amidst SAG-AFTRA strike

The SAG-AFTRA actors' strike has brought about an unexpected delay in the production of several major Hollywood sequels like Deadpool 3, Mission: Impossible 8, and Venom 3.

Other significant projects affected include Ridley Scott's sequel to Gladiator and a plethora of movies and television shows at Marvel Studios. The current actors' strike follows a writers' strike two months prior, that significantly impacted television operations and resulted in multiple film delays.

Consequently, the movie industry has now also come to a halt. Despite these setbacks, film studios are hoping to progress with previously shot footage and planning for a time when production can recommence.

SAG-AFTRA strike impact: High-profile projects stalled amidst industry-wide disruptions

1) Deadpool 3 (Disney/Marvel)

Expected Release date: May 3, 2024

Deadpool 3 was among the few features with a completed script before the writers' strike. Despite this, the film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman was affected by the subsequent SAG-AFTRA strike, forcing a halt to production that had begun in London late in May.

Director Shawn Levy, known for his work in Free Guy and The Adam Project, helms the project.

2) Gladiator 2 (Paramount)

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Ridley Scott’s ‘GLADIATOR 2’ starring Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal begins preparations to halt filming due to imminent SAG-AFTRA strike.

Expected Release date: Nov. 24, 2024

Two decades after the original, Ridley Scott's sequel to Gladiator faces a delay midway through filming. With locations such as Morocco and Malta, the film, which features stars like Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington has been affected by the strike.

3) Lilo & Stitch (Disney)

Reel News Hawaii @reelnewshawaii Due to the SAG strike it looks like the live action 'Lilo and Stitch' will probably be shut down with only a week of filming left to go.

Expected Release date: TBA

Disney's live-action remake of the 2002 animated hit Lilo & Stitch had begun filming in Hawaii in April with newcomer Maia Kealoha in the lead. However, the project has been halted due to the actors' strike.

4) Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 2 (Paramount)

Expected Release Date: June 28, 2024

Despite already being on a pre-planned hiatus, the SAG-AFTRA strike will further delay filming for the eighth installment in the Mission: Impossible series. This puts a further hold on a release date already 11 months away.

5) Venom 3 (Sony)

Spider-Man News @SpiderMan3news Filming for venom 3 has officially stopped due to the SAG-AFTRA strike



Filming will resume soon as the strike ends

Expected Release date: TBA

The production of Venom 3, which began in late June in Spain, has also hit a snag due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Tom Hardy reteams with his longtime writing partner Kelly Marcel for the third installment of Venom, with Marcel also making his directorial debut with this Venom installment.

Streamr Entertainment @StreamrEnt



(@Variety) 'GLADIATOR 2' and 'MORTAL KOMBAT 2' have begun preparations for production to be halted when the SAG strike begins.

While speculative reports imply that other film productions, like Wicked, Clint Eastwood's Juror #2, and Mortal Kombat 2 may be affected, these assertions are yet to be confirmed independently. Though unavoidable in the face of the ongoing strike, this series of interruptions is a setback for the global film industry.

Marvel Studios leaders recognize SAG-AFTRA strike disruption

Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito acknowledge challenges faced by teams (Image via Getty)

Head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, and its co-president Louis D'Esposito have recognized the disruption caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike. They commended their teams' adaptability and resilience amidst the changes and hoped for a swift resolution.

They also appreciated their continued effort to handle the situation optimally in a statement with The Hollywood Reporter:

"We recognize how much you've all done on your specific projects, and it's disappointing when carefully laid plans have to shift, but constant change is the nature of the production business, and our teams are no strangers to unexpected challenges and rising to meet them,"

Feige and D’Esposito continued:

"We deeply appreciate all your efforts to make the best of the situation, and we can all hope that a new agreement will be finalized soon so we can resume the great work we have in process."

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm SAG-AFTRA is officially going on strike.



This is the first time both the actors & writers are on strike in over 60 years.

Film studios had anticipated the possibility of a strike and prepared contingency plans accordingly. Scenes involving key actors were scheduled ahead of time in certain instances, considering their unavailability during a potential strike and its aftermath, due to other commitments. While the strike has put a damper on live-action filming, the animation industry could potentially progress.

Animators may continue by using temporary voices to guide the animation process, with the SAG-AFTRA actors recording their dialogues at a later stage. However, animated features set to release in 2024 may need actors to record final dialogues soon, a hurdle that the strike makes challenging to overcome.

Nonetheless, the industry remains hopeful for a speedy resolution to the SAG-AFTRA strike so that production can be resumed and the excitement of these upcoming sequels can be shared with audiences worldwide.