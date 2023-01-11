Demands to cast Henry Cavill for the next Wolverine blow up, but what about Hugh Jackman?

DCU is undergoing a reboot, which James Gunn kickstarted by removing Henry Cavill as Superman. Cavill was back as Superman in Black Adam, but suddenly, he found himself without two of his most popular roles to date. However, that might have opened up an opportunity for him in DC’s biggest competition, i.e., the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Henry Cavill is now free to join any other franchise he’d like. Although he has already signed up to star in and executive produce a Warhammer 40,000 series for Amazon, there are many roles that Cavill could play within the MCU. But the role that most fans want him to play is Wolverine.

Fans demand Henry Cavill to play Wolverine

Henry Cavill has the perfect physique and work ethic to play Wolverine. His anger and demeanor in The Witcher have proven that he can pull off playing Logan within the MCU, and that’s what many fans want from him.

Fans want to see Henry Cavill as Wolverine

sillet @sillet18

According to speculate in one of the Super Fantastic 4...

I also hope to see him as Wolverine, con ese espectacular físico....

Fans speculate about seeing Henry Cavill become Agent 007, in one of the Fantastic Four, or as Wolverine.

Heathereum Ledger 🔥 @daddylongdreads Wolverine casting:

- Adam Driver

- Henry Cavill

- Keanu Reeves

Wolverine casting suggestions include Adam Driver, Henry Cavill, Keanu Reeves, and Jon Bernthal.

One MCU fan thinks this is how Marvel could get back at Gunn and DC:

HumbleDad - Art @d_xaivy

Gunn took our angel from us...



Some fans think Marvel could hire Henry Cavill as the new Wolverine.

Another fan revealed multiple characters that Henry Cavill could pick:

But what about Hugh Jackman? He is returning as Wolverine in the next iteration of Deadpool alongside Ryan Reynolds. But will he continue playing Wolverine in the MCU?

It is a fact that Jackman cannot play Wolverine forever. He retired with Logan because it was the right time to do so. But he always wanted an opportunity to show up in the MCU, so that motivated him to return. Plus, the MCU is also going to release Avengers: Secret Wars, which could be the film that allows Jackman to say his one last goodbye as Wolverine.

But since there are still more than three years left before Secret Wars arrives, Cavill shouldn’t wait to be cast as Wolverine.

Why Henry Cavill should play a different MCU character

It is likely that Marvel won’t cast a new Wolverine until they are done with Avengers: Secret Wars. The former Superman actor is already 39 years old, and when Secret Wars comes out, he’ll be 42.

The next Wolverine actor should be able to hold on to the role for at least 10-15 years. It might get tough for Henry Cavill to maintain his peak physical shape in his mid-50s. So instead of Wolverine, he should look at other roles he could play in the MCU. That way, he wouldn’t have to waste the next three years to play Wolverine.

Cavill as Captian Britain and Hyperion (Image via Sportskeeda)

Instead, Cavill could join the MCU as someone like Captain Britain. Being a British actor, he’d be perfect for bringing Captain Britain to life. If not, he could be a good Hyperion or the Sentry.

People clamored to see him return as Superman, but WB isn’t ready to allow that anymore. So instead of Superman, Marvel could bring him into the mix as the Sentry, as the character is already rumored to be the antagonist of Thunderbolts.

After starting off as the villain of Thunderbolts, Cavill could continue playing the Sentry in Avengers: Secret Wars, which will release on May 1, 2026.

