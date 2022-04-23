Devil's Reign: Omega features Daredevils (Matt and Elektra), Luke Cage, Spectrum, Iron Fist, and hints at the upcoming Thunderbolts relaunch

The Devil's Reign story arc drastically changed the fate of New York City, its defenders, and its residents. While Mayor Wilson Fisk’s ruled the city with the aid of Thunderbolts, the superheroes and the civilians of New York came together to overthrow the tyrannical reign of the devil.

The fallout of the climatic event can be seen in Devil's Reign: Omega #1. On the website, Marvel showcased the preview pages of Omega #1. As per the sneak peek, the story continues as the dust settles and the city looks for a new mayor and a completely new roster of Thunderbolts is suspected.

Omega is the aftermath and a new beginning of the Devil's Reign story arc

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel Get a first look at 'Devil's Reign: Omega' #1 now: Marvel's Daredevils are teaming up with Luke Cage, Spectrum, and more!Get a first look at 'Devil's Reign: Omega' #1 now: bit.ly/3EEDiXa Marvel's Daredevils are teaming up with Luke Cage, Spectrum, and more! 🔥 Get a first look at 'Devil's Reign: Omega' #1 now: bit.ly/3EEDiXa https://t.co/ZIRj2o8GzC

The preview panels of Devil's Reign: Omega showcases Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios, who now jointly share the title of Daredevil, in conversation with Luke Cage and Danny Rand. The second page shows the Defenders leaping into action and taking out bank robbers. The third and fourth pages of the preview showcase Cage and Spectrum aka Monica Rambeau dodging an incoming attack.

The new series also teases the newly reformed Thunderbolts roster with fan-favorite Hawkeye as their leader. In an interview with comicbook.com, the writer of the series, Jim Zub, said:

"It's definitely not the kind of team line-up that readers might expect for Thunderbolts, and that's intentional. Don't get me wrong, I love the original team line-up and had a blast writing back in 2016-2017, but this iteration is operating differently by design."

Zub later added that, unlike the old team, the new Thunderbolts will be New York-centric and will feature superheroes (and villains) who operate in the Big Apple.

In the Devil's Reign storyline, we saw the hub of illegal activities, New York, protected by heroes like Daredevil, Elektra, Spider-Man, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and others. However, the city was threatened when Mayor Wilson Fisk prohibited vigilantism, which threatened the superheroes of the cities, and the lives of citizens.

Fisk’s ambition was to brainwash the people of America and win the presidential elections. His plans were foiled by the Daredevils, Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Fantastic Four, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and various other superheroes when they took down Fisk and the extended Thunderbolts team.

Dare-splaining @RedRingside



I'm finally taking the time to dig into my thoughts on this issue, and on Matt's grief over someone he could barely even bring himself to talk to. Devil's Reign #6 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto, Marcio Menyz, and Clayton CowlesI'm finally taking the time to dig into my thoughts on this issue, and on Matt's grief over someone he could barely even bring himself to talk to. #DDcomic Devil's Reign #6 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto, Marcio Menyz, and Clayton CowlesI'm finally taking the time to dig into my thoughts on this issue, and on Matt's grief over someone he could barely even bring himself to talk to. #DDcomic https://t.co/gUEhpnI4LG

The series also saw Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist, run a mayoral campaign against Fisk. The result of the poll will hopefully be declared in issue #1.

Devil's Reign: Omega series is written by Rodney Barnes, author of various Star Wars comics like The Mandalorian, Lando, and The War of the Bounty Hunters, Chip Zdarsky, known for Spider-Man: Spider’s Shadow and Daredevil: Woman Without Fear, and Jim Zub, who has previously written Thunderbolts and Avengers: Tech-On.

Edited by Somava