Does Barbie have a post-credit scene? Explained with 'no spoilers'

The Barbie movie is out, and it is tracking very well at the box office. People are flocking to the theaters to get the “Barbenheimer” fever going. But many viewers watching Margot Robbie’s latest outing are left asking one question towards its end – Does Barbie have a post-credit scene?

End Credits scenes have arguably become a staple for all big-budget tentpole films that intend to start or continue a franchise. Since Barbie might have sequels in the future, is there a setup for them after the credits roll? The technical answer to that is NO! However, the initial credits do have something to stick around.

Barbie does not have any post-credit scenes

Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, and Nicki Minaj (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unfortunately, those looking forward to a tease for a part 2 won’t find any added scenes after the credits begin to roll. But, during the initial credits, the new song of the Harajuku Barbie, aka Nicki Minaj, starts to play.

While the OG Barbie Minaj doesn’t get an appearance herself, her latest song does play in the background. On the screen, we see a fun tribute to the history of the Barbie doll. So, those who wish to stick around for that during the credits can do so. As for the sequel, there’s no major setup in the latest movie, but Margot Robbie did tease plans for it in the past.

Will Barbie 2 happen?

Margot Robbie in her new movie (Image via Warner Bros.)

When asked about a sequel, here’s what Robbie told TIME:

“It could go a million different directions from this point. But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”

To add to this, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz said:

“We’re looking to create movies that become cultural events. If you can excite filmmakers like Greta and Noah to embrace the opportunity and have creative freedom, you can have a real impact.”

So, with this reply, we can be sure that there are plans for a cinematic universe involving Robbie’s new character and other Mattel product-based characters. But for that to happen, the first one has to be a financial success.

Barbies and Kens (Image via Warner Bros.)

The movie was produced on a budget of $145 million and has already proven to be a critical success with an 89% fresh Rotten Tomatoes score. But all eyes are set on the box office because Warner Bros. is eager to secure a win.

Fortunately for the studio, the latest Margot Robbie outing is tracking to have an opening weekend of 90 to $110 million at the domestic box office despite releasing alongside Oppenheimer. So, it is definitely going to be a success and could spawn a new MCU – Mattel Cinematic Universe!

The official synopsis of Barbie (2023) reads:

“Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.”

Along with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the new movie stars America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Scott Evans, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Dua Lipa and even John Cena.