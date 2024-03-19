Does Jesus die in The Walking Dead? The character's fate explained

Jesus, one of the most loved characters in The Walking Dead, died in season 9 episode 8, Evolution, leaving fans shocked and in disbelief. The death of the character and the introduction of the Whisperers in this midseason finale made it one of the most impactful episodes.

The Walking Dead season 9 premiered in 2018, bringing with it a fresh set of challenges for Rick Grimes' (Andrew Lincoln) united communities. The season was set 18 months after Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) defeat, and introduced the enigmatic Whisperers, a gang that is headed by the sadistic leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton).

Jesus, a fictional character from the comic book, was portrayed by Tom Payne in the series. Well-known for his martial arts prowess in his journey across the post-apocalyptic landscape, the character soon became a favorite among The Walking Dead fans.

What happens to Jesus in The Walking Dead?

Jesus's death in The Walking Dead midseason finale episode came without any prior announcement. The character was stabbed to death in episode 8 of season 9.

The unfortunate incident occurred in a dark and foggy graveyard. Jesus, Eugene, and Aaron were seen fighting a large number of walkers and Michonne and Magna's group soon arrived to help. Amidst the relentless onslaught of walkers, Jesus, a skilled fighter, told the others to take the injured Eugene to safety, while he bravely continued fighting.

However, he didn't realize he was walking into an ambush set by the Whisperers. As Aaron and the group called him for help, Jesus swiftly killed one walker and prepared to eliminate another. However, this particular walker unexpectedly evaded his attack. It swiftly pivoted and ruthlessly struck Jesus from behind, thus killing him.

Was the death of Jesus important to the overall plot of The Walking Dead season 9?

Jesus's death in season 9 left fans and his teammates visibly shaken. However, he went out in a truly spectacular fashion, as his fight scene was one of the standout moments of the entire series. Additionally, the passing of the character had a positive impact on the overall plot of the season.

As it turned out, the walkers, who were seen talking and hunting for the past few episodes and seemed to have "evolved," were living people dressed in walker skin. They were later revealed to be the Whisperers.

When Jesus, Daryl, and Aaron were looking for Eugene, they noticed that the herd of Walkers was behaving strangely. Eugene informed them that he heard the herd talking like humans. They then considered the possibility of evolution, speculating that the Walkers might be learning new things since their brain remains alive even after death.

When Jesus and others tried to distract the herd with firecrackers, their behavior was unexpected. Instead of getting scared, they kept following Eugene, who was too wounded to get far enough. It then came as a shock when the last Walker turned swiftly and stabbed Jesus as he was trying to save Eugene.

As he let Jesus fall, he whispered, "You are where you do not belong." It is important to note that Walkers never talk but since these were fake ones, they did. The truth about the Walkers in The Walking Dead season 9 was finally revealed with Jesus' death. Daryl then cut open the skin mask of Jesus' killer and found a human underneath.

The Walking Dead is available to stream on Netflix.