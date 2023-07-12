Does Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning have a post-credits scene? Explained

Post-credits scenes have arguably become a staple for all franchise movies and with the release of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, people have been left asking if they are supposed to sit through the credits for additional scenes after the movie ends.

Since the film is the first in a two-part story, at least one post-credits scene is expected to set up the sequel, if not two. However, in the past, none of the Mission: Impossible movies have added any additional scenes during or after the credits, and it was always likely for Dead Reckoning Part One to follow the same pattern.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning does not have any post-credits scenes

For those asking, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One does not play any additional scenes during or after the credits roll. With the movie getting a direct follow-up next year, it was expected to end with a cliffhanger similar to Avengers: Infinity War, Fast X, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

So, a post-credits scene wasn’t necessarily needed, as the entire movie is a setup for Dead Reckoning Part Two itself. Not having a post-credits scene after a cliffhanger ending builds anticipation for the sequel even more.

Many viewers of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse were left asking for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse instantly after watching the film. So, we expected Dead Reckoning Part One to build up a similar fanbase for its upcoming sequel.

Will there be a Mission: Impossible 8 after Dead Reckoning Part Two?

Initially, when the two Dead Reckoning movies were announced, they were dubbed to act as the finale of this franchise. However, recently, while speaking on an episode of Light the Fuse, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie sent mixed signals when he was asked about a continuation of the franchise post-M:I 8.

“Let me tell you, I've been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years, and I cannot tell you the number of times I've been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day, and none of what they describe is actually true,” he said.

“When you read articles in the trades, just put the imaginary word in front of the headline: 'The Agenda Is…' When you read 'anonymous sources' or 'sources close to the production say,' that's somebody putting it out there for a specific reason. That's someone wanting others to think that for a specific reason, and you can never know for sure what those reasons are. You learn to ignore it and laugh at it. In today's world, you wait 17 minutes, and another news cycle will sweep it away," he continued.

So, what he meant by this is that what we’ve read in the trades may not necessarily be true every time.

Additionally, Fandango tweeted that McQuarrie has already mentioned that Dead Reckoning Part Two will not mark the end of the franchise. Considering that the franchise now has plenty of amazing characters besides Ethan Hunt, it could continue even if Hunt ends up dying in M:I 8.

It's always possible to bring back Jeremy Renner's Agent Brandt, and Tom Cruise can keep producing Mission: Impossible films even without starring in them.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is currently playing in theaters, and Part Two is set to release on June 28, 2024.

