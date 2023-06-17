Does The Flash answer who the new DC Universe's Batman might be? Breaking down the film's final big cameo

The Flash is finally out and about, and after years of speculation and rumors, all our questions have been finally answered. Being a loose adaptation of the Flashpoint comic book, the film follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) as he travels back in time to save his mom and breaks the DC multiverse in the process.

One of the biggest characters in The Flash is, of course, Batman. The film doesn't only pack in the two already confirmed Batmen (Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton), but also includes a cameo from a past actor that certainly answers the upcoming Batman situation the DCU is set to have.

NOTE: SPOILERS FOR THE FLASH WILL FOLLOW.

The Flash features George Clooney return as Bruce Wayne

Rhys Wallace @wallace_rhys George Clooney wasn't a bad Bruce Wayne but y'all aren't ready for that conversation George Clooney wasn't a bad Bruce Wayne but y'all aren't ready for that conversation https://t.co/Hkzi4gn5ld

The Flash heavily deals with the multiverse and introduces it as a concept in the live-action DC films. This is the first of its kind in the cinematic universe and sees Barry jumble everything up once he changes the past and saves his mom. This results in the world not having any metahumans and the Batman being completely different as well.

Michael Keaton dons the Batsuit once again after 30 years and explains DC's multiverse, saying that many times worlds can overlap each other if the past is changed, hence why he doesn't look like Ben Affleck's Batman from the original timeline.

Batman and Robin was not a good movie at all but George Clooney as a Bruce Wayne again… oh yeah! 🤩 I don’t know if this will be the final cut of #TheFlash Batman and Robin was not a good movie at all but George Clooney as a Bruce Wayne again… oh yeah! 🤩 I don’t know if this will be the final cut of #TheFlash Batman and Robin was not a good movie at all but George Clooney as a Bruce Wayne again… oh yeah! 🤩 https://t.co/HiXGIUuse7

This all comes to a head during the finale of the film, where Barry undoes the damage he did by understanding that he has to let his mother die, but still alters the past a bit so that his father's innocence can be proved in the case of Nora Allen's death. So when he returns, his father is out of jail, and he gets a call from Bruce, who congratulates him for it. However, it's still not his original Bruce (Ben Affleck).

Rather, a car pulls up to the court, and to Barry's surprise, it's George Clooney's Bruce Wayne/Batman that walks out, questioning why he is looking so surprised. George Clooney also reprises the role once more after starring in Batman and Robin, which was released back in 1996, but this still doesn't mean that he will be the Batman going forward.

Movies In Focus @moviesinfocus Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin - not as bad as you imagine & semi-enjoyable if you look at it as an updated version of the 60s TV series. George Clooney would have been a great Batman if he had better material. I can’t in good conscience recommend it, but it does look glorious. Joel Schumacher's Batman & Robin - not as bad as you imagine & semi-enjoyable if you look at it as an updated version of the 60s TV series. George Clooney would have been a great Batman if he had better material. I can’t in good conscience recommend it, but it does look glorious. https://t.co/crEiyWOb3R

With James Gunn and Peter Safran set to launch their upcoming new DC Universe, a new Batman film titled The Brave and the Bold was announced to be a part of it, and the post-credits of The Flash very heavily implies that Clooney after all won't be the main Batman going forward, rather his appearance in the film was just set up as a gag.

In the post-credits, Barry can be seen hanging out with a drunken Arthur Curry (Aquaman), who is explaining the multiverse to him. He tells Arthur how he remains the same throughout the multiverse but has instead met so many different Batmen. This can pretty much mean that the casting for a new Batman is still the table and that George Clooney won't be the Caped Crusader going forward. So, it's still not a proper answer, but it still leaves the room open for a new actor to take on the role.

Whatever it may be, we will probably get to know it in a while when the production of The Brave and the Bold ramps up and we get a definitive answer on who the future Batman might be.

