Does Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have a post-credits scene? Explained

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has been out for a while and hardcore fans of the franchise have adored its interpretation of the source material. The ending of the film set up a huge crossover with G.I. Joe to begin the Hasbro cinematic universe.

But after this ending tease, people watching the film were left asking if the movie had any post-credits scenes. End credits scenes have become a staple for all franchise movies and the credit for that goes to the MCU.

The Marvel movies established post-credits scenes as compulsions to set up the future. People would argue that movies start to feel incomplete without those added sequences after the credits. So, does Transformers: Rise of the Beasts have a post-credit scene?

There is one post-credits scene in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Mirage, voiced by Pete Davidson in Transformers 7 (Image via Paramount)

People watching Rise of the Beasts don’t have to wait until the very end as the one and only end credits scene of the film plays right after the initial credits start to roll. In this mid-credits scene, people get the answer for Mirage’s fate in the film.

During the final battle against Scourge, Mirage sacrificed himself to save Noah and gifted him a powerful exoskeleton suit. The latter used the suit to battle Scourge alongside Optimus. It even empowered him to save Optimus from Unicron. Then in the final scene of the film, Noah returned the favor to Mirage.

Pete Davidson’s Mirage and Anthony Ramos’ Noah in Transformers 7 (Image via Paramount)

Thanks to his criminal friend Reek, Noah got some spare parts to assemble a car. To the surprise of Reek and everyone in the audience, he was finishing Mirage’s car, and this was how Noah managed to bring his Autobot buddy back to life.

Now in the sequel, we expect the duo of Mirage and Noah to connect the Transformers to Earth, similar to how Bumblebee used to form connections with the humans in previous movies. Their link will be the key to bringing the G.I. Joes and the Transformers together.

Is Transformers: Rise of the Beasts connected to the other Transformers movies?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts poster brings the Autobots and Maximals together (Image via Paramount)

Rise of the Beasts acted as the sequel to Bumblebee, which rebooted the entire franchise. In practicality, the latest Transformers outing doesn’t share any connections with Michael Bay’s five Transformers movies. Instead, it marks the beginning of a Hasbro Cinematic Universe with G.I. Joe.

Now, in the sequel to Transformers 7, we expect to see the Maximals and Autobots teaming up with the Joes. Together, they will prepare for the incoming threat of Unicron and possibly some other threats such as the Decepticons and the Predacons from the Transformers lore.

We can also expect a team-up between Cobra Commander and the Transformers-related characters, including Megatron. Furthermore, Noah’s exoskeleton suit is practically an enhanced version of a Power Rangers suit.

So, it’s possible that the G.I. Joes could design specialized suits with the help of the Transformers and introduce the Power Rangers down the line.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is currently playing in theaters.

Poll : 0 votes