Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' gets a comic prequel feat. Justice Society of America backstory

The long-awaited film Black Adam is making its way to theaters later this year. The film introduces fans to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and also makes the cinematic debut of the first-ever superhero group created by DC called Justice Society of America (JSA). The group came into existence during the 'golden age of comic books' and was created by writer Gardner Fox and editor Sheldon Mayer.

Initially, the JSA's original members were Hawkman, Doctor Fate, The Spectre, Atom, Sandman, Hourman, Green Lantern, and Flash. After initially receiving popularity, the group's adventures ended with the downfall of superhero comics in the late 1940s. Eventually, DC reinvented several members of the group by putting them in a new team called Justice League of America.

However, several group members remained missing for several years until Jay Garrick and Barry Allen appeared in The Flash #123. So, there's definitely a backstory of the Justice Society of America that is kept untold.

DC has announced a prequel comic entitled Black Adam - Justice Society Files: Hawkman that tells the group's backstory. From the title, it's fairly clear that the comic's main character will be Hawkman.

The synopsis of the issue reads:

"Long ago, Hawkman was the leader of the Justice Society, but what is he now? Still a hero, or another relic in a museum? Everything changes when he finds himself haunted by not only the past, but also the vengeful spirit of a wayward thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave? The road to Black Adam begins here."

The prequel comic is set before the events of Black Adam

The winged warrior, Hawkman, is portrayed by Aldis Hodge in the superhero film, Black Adam. However, when JSA members were teased in the film's trailer, fans went curious to learn about the group's backstory. With Hawkman being the main character of the one-shot comic, fans will be introduced to the members appearing in the upcoming movie.

Cover image for the upcoming comics (Image via DC)

The one-shot will feature two stories from DCEU continuity as per the sources. One will revolve around Hawkman, and the other will revolve around Isis, played by Sarah Shahi in the movie.

Apart from this, the report also states that one of the oldest villains, who has existed in the pages of DC comics for ages, will appear in Hawkman's story. The villain is none other than the Gentleman Ghost, who debuted in the Flash Comics #88.

The Negro Justice League @BlackNerdCast DC will launch a series of one-shots centered on the Justice Society of America, set in the world of DC Films and featuring characters to be seen in Black Adam. The first special will be Black Adam – The Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1, played b… instagr.am/p/CcTiFjGO5GW/ DC will launch a series of one-shots centered on the Justice Society of America, set in the world of DC Films and featuring characters to be seen in Black Adam. The first special will be Black Adam – The Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1, played b… instagr.am/p/CcTiFjGO5GW/ https://t.co/5scfN58zPa

It would be interesting to see how Hawkman's story connects to Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam. The movie has a release date of October 21, and the one-shot will be physically and digitally available on July 5.

Edited by Srijan Sen