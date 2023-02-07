Early reactions of Ant-Man 3 praise Kang but criticize MODOK

Ant-Man 3 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of February, and the first reactions to the film arrived 11 days before the movie's worldwide release. With a title like Quantumania, fans expected a lot of the Quantum Realm aspect to play out in the film.

An early reaction to the movie coming from Erik Davis of Fandango states that Ant-Man 3 is "a psychedelic rollercoaster” giving "Star Wars vibes."

Erik Davis @ErikDavis PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride! PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride! https://t.co/gdJqHld3rT

Davis further confirmed that there are two post-credit scenes, and both are equally crucial. Overall, netizens believe that there are a lot of positives to take from Quantumania, except for MODOK.

First reactions to Ant-Man 3 ahead of release

The positive reactions

The review embargo of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be lifted on February 14. However, the early reviews of the critics are in, and it’s safe to say that most of them are fairly positive. Quantumania is described as the best out of the three Ant-Man movies, and it provides a solid start into MCU’s short and quick Phase 5.

The following tweets show the reactions of critics who adored this new MCU outing:

Dempsey Pillot @DempseyPillot Had a blast with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Paul Rudd has never been better & Jonathan Majors effortlessly conquers every second of screen-time he gets, BUT the real star of the film is Jeff Loveness’ script: a reminder of how beautifully strange & mysterious the MCU still is. Had a blast with #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Paul Rudd has never been better & Jonathan Majors effortlessly conquers every second of screen-time he gets, BUT the real star of the film is Jeff Loveness’ script: a reminder of how beautifully strange & mysterious the MCU still is. https://t.co/MYoL6WPlmU

Joseph Deckelmeier @Joelluminerdi #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is such a fun way to kick off Phase 5. Each #Antman film has been better than the last. This is no exception. Can't wait to see more Kang and the ramifications of this film in the #MCU #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is such a fun way to kick off Phase 5. Each #Antman film has been better than the last. This is no exception. Can't wait to see more Kang and the ramifications of this film in the #MCU https://t.co/1HuJHRooNi

is on fire & #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a splendid visual feast. The best of the @AntMan movies, complete w/ humor, heart & the tie in to the Kang Dynasty we’ve been waiting for. #jonathanmajors is on fire & #kathrynnewton is baller in her marvel debut. Feb 17 can’t come soon enough. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is a splendid visual feast. The best of the @AntMan movies, complete w/ humor, heart & the tie in to the Kang Dynasty we’ve been waiting for. #jonathanmajors is on fire & #kathrynnewton is baller in her marvel debut. Feb 17 can’t come soon enough. https://t.co/3nKfRSIpJQ

Andi Ortiz @ReallyAndi I think my favorite part of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was the dynamic between Scott and Cassie. Every time he calls her “peanut,” I just kind of want to cry. Please make 10 more one-shots just of him catching up on her birthdays. I think my favorite part of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania was the dynamic between Scott and Cassie. Every time he calls her “peanut,” I just kind of want to cry. Please make 10 more one-shots just of him catching up on her birthdays. https://t.co/CJYPfropRy

Andi Ortiz further continued to praise the work of Jonathan Majors:

"In other 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' feelings—which won't come as a surprise—Jonathan Majors as Kang really is a force, and he honestly seems to be having the best time with it. I'm real excited to see him square up with more Avengers."

The slightly negative reactions

Running for 2 hours and 5 minutes, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tries to do a lot in its short runtime, and some believe it doesn't do justice to MODOK. Other critics complained about the "frustratingly rough [first] act" and how the movie had "way too much going on."

Matt Ramos @therealsupes Twitter is going to be roasting MCU Modok for years to come. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania Twitter is going to be roasting MCU Modok for years to come. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania

Courtney Howard @Lulamaybelle After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began. While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules. After a frustratingly rough act 1, #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania finally gets going, only to end where this story should’ve began. While the external stakes are clear & weighty, emotional drive felt slight (and levity even lighter). That said, Jonathan Majors rules. https://t.co/qpZeKTgdUd

Sean Keane @SpectacularSean #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania has way too much going on -- it’s tough to connect emotionally to any of it. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a charismatic, intense baddy and visually awesome, but the threat he represents is too abstract. Review @CNET on Feb. 14. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania has way too much going on -- it’s tough to connect emotionally to any of it. Jonathan Majors’ Kang is a charismatic, intense baddy and visually awesome, but the threat he represents is too abstract. Review @CNET on Feb. 14. https://t.co/42bDJobRgc

Kristian Harloff @KristianHarloff So #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania goes hard in the paint as the big epic Sci Fi film. Blending Star Wars, Fifth Element, Dune + Strange World. I don't think its going to work for everyone but I really dug this tone. Its a bit chaotic towards the end but wraps up nicely. Kang rules. So #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania goes hard in the paint as the big epic Sci Fi film. Blending Star Wars, Fifth Element, Dune + Strange World. I don't think its going to work for everyone but I really dug this tone. Its a bit chaotic towards the end but wraps up nicely. Kang rules.

Anthony - The Movie Podcast @AJJetset #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania should have sparked Phase 5 with a bang, but it misses the mark. The story is plagued with filler, while sufficient, lacks depth. However, Majors does give an outstanding performance as the cunning and ruthless #Kang . I wish it had left an impression. #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania should have sparked Phase 5 with a bang, but it misses the mark. The story is plagued with filler, while sufficient, lacks depth. However, Majors does give an outstanding performance as the cunning and ruthless #Kang. I wish it had left an impression. https://t.co/2PFB2lMWOg

Having so many aspects to cover in such a quick-paced movie is always tough. This is what the film seems to have in common with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was also a little over 2 hours long and tried to do a lot in the short runtime.

The general consensus and synopsis

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Image via Marvel)

From what can be analyzed, Kang the Conqueror will be the highlight, while the family aspect of Quantumania will encourage many to watch the film with their near and dear ones. A huge chunk of the film will take place in the Quantum Realm, so there will be plenty of CGI involved. Netizens believe that while Kang and the family dynamics of Ant-Man 3 work, MODOK doesn’t seem to.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release on February 17.

