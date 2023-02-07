Early reactions of Ant-Man 3 praise Kang but criticize MODOK

Ant-Man 3 is one of the most highly anticipated movies of February, and the first reactions to the film arrived 11 days before the movie's worldwide release. With a title like Quantumania, fans expected a lot of the Quantum Realm aspect to play out in the film.
An early reaction to the movie coming from Erik Davis of Fandango states that Ant-Man 3 is "a psychedelic rollercoaster” giving "Star Wars vibes."
Davis further confirmed that there are two post-credit scenes, and both are equally crucial. Overall, netizens believe that there are a lot of positives to take from Quantumania, except for MODOK.
First reactions to Ant-Man 3 ahead of release
The positive reactions
The review embargo of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be lifted on February 14. However, the early reviews of the critics are in, and it’s safe to say that most of them are fairly positive. Quantumania is described as the best out of the three Ant-Man movies, and it provides a solid start into MCU’s short and quick Phase 5.
The following tweets show the reactions of critics who adored this new MCU outing:
Andi Ortiz further continued to praise the work of Jonathan Majors:
"In other 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' feelings—which won't come as a surprise—Jonathan Majors as Kang really is a force, and he honestly seems to be having the best time with it. I'm real excited to see him square up with more Avengers."
The slightly negative reactions
Running for 2 hours and 5 minutes, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania tries to do a lot in its short runtime, and some believe it doesn't do justice to MODOK. Other critics complained about the "frustratingly rough [first] act" and how the movie had "way too much going on."
Having so many aspects to cover in such a quick-paced movie is always tough. This is what the film seems to have in common with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was also a little over 2 hours long and tried to do a lot in the short runtime.
The general consensus and synopsis
From what can be analyzed, Kang the Conqueror will be the highlight, while the family aspect of Quantumania will encourage many to watch the film with their near and dear ones. A huge chunk of the film will take place in the Quantum Realm, so there will be plenty of CGI involved. Netizens believe that while Kang and the family dynamics of Ant-Man 3 work, MODOK doesn’t seem to.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to release on February 17.