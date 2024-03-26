Euphoria season 3 break potentially offers opportunity for Spider-Man 4 to come sooner

Industry insider Jeff Sneider, on his website, revealed that the filming for the next Spider-Man installment, tentatively titled Spider-Man 4, is expected to commence in September or October 2024.

Zendaya, the actress playing Peter Parker's love interest, Michelle "MJ" Jones, may return sooner to the Spider-Man 4 movie currently in the early stages of development due to the filming delays of HBO's Euphoria season 3.

HBO decided to comply with the cast's other acting obligations during the production delay since they are series regulars and have commitments to Euphoria.

Euphoria season 3 delay

With the creator, Sam Levinson, still finalizing scripts for the upcoming third season of HBO's Euphoria, production plans have been temporarily halted, allowing the cast to pursue other acting opportunities in the meantime.

"HBO and Sam Levinson remain dedicated to delivering an exceptional third season," stated the network in a statement to Deadline.

"During this interim period, we are granting our highly sought-after cast the freedom to explore other projects."

Although there was no confirmed start date for season 3, filming was anticipated to commence within the next few months. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content, had previously indicated that season 3 of Euphoria was slated to premiere in 2025.

Series overview and update

Set in the fictional town of East Highland, California, Euphoria explores themes of hope, love, loss, and addiction. The series is based on an Israeli show of the same name, created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

The HBO series has garnered nine Emmy Awards for its first two seasons, including two for Zendaya, making her the youngest two-time Lead Actress In a Drama Series Emmy winner, and one for Domingo.

The acclaimed drama, which aired its second season over two years ago, propelled the careers of its cast members, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Colman Domingo, who recently received an Oscar nomination.

In an interview with Elle in August last year, Sam Levinson hinted at Euphoria season 3 being akin to "film noir" and suggested that Zendaya's character, a recovering addict, would delve into the complexities of maintaining personal integrity in a corrupt society.

Storm Reid also won an Emmy earlier this year for her role in The Last Of Us. Given the cast's burgeoning demand, HBO decided to accommodate their other commitments during the production delay, as they are contractually obligated to Euphoria as series regulars.

Speculations about Spider-Man 4

The Euphoria season 3 news suggests a potentially earlier return for Zendaya and Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) than initially anticipated.

Delays caused by the 2023 Hollywood writers and actors strikes, coupled with Holland's hiatus from acting, had led to expectations of a prolonged wait for the sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As for Spider-Man 4, details about the storyline's progression within the MCU remain uncertain, particularly following the events of No Way Home, where the world forgets Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man.

Furthermore, rumors hint at potential expansions to the Spider-Man Universe, including the involvement of characters like Daredevil and Ant-Man. While Charlie Cox's portrayal of Matthew Murdock has already been introduced in the Spider-Man franchise as Peter Parker's lawyer, how and if Spider-Man 4 sets up the plot remains to be seen.