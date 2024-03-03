Euphoria Season 3 gets delayed release date: Reason revealed by actor Colman Domingo 

Fans are waiting for the hit HBO series Euphoria Season 3. Actor Colman Domingo, who plays Ali, has recently revealed the reason for the delay in a conversation with GQ. He cites creator Sam Levinson's strict rewriting process to match the storyline with real-life problems.

Domingo brought out Levinson's intent to explore existential questions and go into the characters' souls in the upcoming Euphoria Season 3. Outside elements influencing this postponement involve the unexpected death of actor Angus Cloud.

It also includes industry-wide obstacles such as Hollywood labor strikes and scheduling conflicts among the committed actors and actresses. Despite losing momentum, viewers continue to enjoy the first two seasons of Euphoria, which are available to stream on HBO Max.

What did Colman Domingo say about the delayed release date of Euphoria Season 3?

Colman Domingo spoke with GQ about the postponed release of Euphoria Season 3, shedding light on the extensive rewrites by creator Sam Levinson. Domingo stressed that Levinson has to cope with existential problems and plans to dig into the characters' souls in the next season.

Domingo told GQ,

“[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important. He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three.”

The delay is due to rewrites and outside factors, including the untimely deaths of cast members and producer Kevin Turen and Hollywood labor strikes. Euphoria Season 3 has also been delayed due to time-management disputes between talented cast members such as Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.

Jacob Elordi chuckled on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about the show's holdup,

“I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?”

Despite the difficulties, Domingo feels that the wait has to be beneficial, letting Levinson carefully create a season that celebrates the memories of those lost while simultaneously dealing with the challenges of Euphoria Season 3 with respect.

What to expect from Euphoria Season 3?

As stated by director Sam Levinson, Euphoria Season 3 will focus on concepts of uniqueness in the face of corruption, similar to a "film noir" atmosphere. Elle Magazine quotes Levinson as expressing that Rue's storyline is going to,

"Explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world."

Colman Domingo suggests vital narrative changes, pointing out Levinson's commitment to exceed expectations.

According to Domingo,

"It’s an organism and [Levinson] wants it to keep shifting it in many ways... he’s going to take some really big swings actually with season 3."

The events that followed the season 2 finale will play out, with Maddy's revenge against Cassie and Kat's hindered storylines looking for resolution. Rue and Jules' broken friendship is still ambiguous, added to by Rue's loans and problems with addiction.

Leslie King hopes to explore Rue's mother's history, noting to Entertainment Weekly,

"Season 3, I’m hoping to see maybe a little more backstory."

Zendaya, who is also a producer, imagines a time jump following high school, per The Hollywood Reporter,

"I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school."

Although the show's future beyond season 3 is in doubt, HBO maintains the creative team will direct Euphoria's course. According to what executive Casey Bloys explained to TVLine,

"I will say, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters."

Regardless of the lengthy wait for Euphoria Season 3, creator Sam Levinson's cautious approach aims to tackle everyday problems and philosophical questions about one's identity and ethics.

Euphoria Season 3 is slated to make its debut in 2025.