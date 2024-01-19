"Perhaps he wanted to smell something else": Jacob Elordi finally smells his Saltburn-inspired bathwater candle, stirring wild reactions online

Jacob Elordi finally smelled the popular scented candle made in his honor. After the graphic scene of Elordi taking a bath from the famous movie Saltburn, went viral, Etsy vendors started selling a type of candle labeled "Jacob Elordi's bathwater".

Eldordi, 26, recently got to smell the candle when he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. About the candle's scent, Elordi said:

"It smells like a washing room. Like detergent. His clothes are clean".

Elordi made an appearence in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Image via X / @PopCrave)

Jacob Elordi also informed Fallon that he learned about the candles from his co-star in the film, Cailee Spaeny, who played the character of Priscilla. He said:

"Yes, Cailee [Spaeny], my co-star from Priscilla, actually sent me the videos of people doing this. I want to know who's making the money?"

Once the clip of the episode went viral, it stirred up wild reactions among the netizens. As soon as it was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Pop Crave, netizens took to the comment section to react to the same.

Jacob Elordi smelling his Saltburn-inspired bathwater candle garnered funny reactions among the netizens

The new candles, which are modeled after Barry Keoghan's now-famous bathtub scene from the highly regarded film Saltburn, are well-known to star Jacob Elordi. In that particular scene, Elordi, age 26, is seen performing a very intimate act with himself in the bathtub. Then, after he is done, Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan, slurps up the used bathwater. It's evident that the scene influenced this candle.

Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, gave Elordi a candle when he appeared on the show on Thursday, January 18.

During the episode, Jimmy Fallon quickly pulled out the "Jacob Elordi's Bathwater" candle so Elordi could smell it. The Australian actor, however, playfully pretended to slurp up some of the candles before he actually smelt it, mimicking what Keoghan does to his bath water in the film.

While there are other explicit scenes in Saltburn, the bathtub scene is the one that receives the most attention on social media.

However, the clip of the episode garnered funny response among the netizens. They flooded the comment section of Pop Crave’s X post to react to the same.

While there are other explicit scenes in Saltburn, the bathtub scene is the one that receives the most attention on social media. According to ET, Spaeny, who played Priscilla Presley, also scented the candle at the Golden Globes.

However, even though viewers found the bathtub scene unsettling, Elordi defended it in a USA Today interview. Emerald Fennell, the director of the movie starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi, also told Time that she didn't find the sequence particularly disturbing.