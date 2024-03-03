Euphoria Season 3: Colman Domingo gives update on delay

The final episode of Euphoria season 2 premiered more than two years ago, and fans have been impatiently anticipating the next installment since then. In a recent GQ interview, actor Colman Domingo revealed the reason for the long delay.

Domingo plays recovering drug addict Ali in Euphoria, who is also a sponsor and mentor to Zendaya's Rue - a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Star. He is the voice of reason and support as he helps Rue in her struggle with addiction and recovery.

In a profile feature by GQ magazine, Domingo gave his thoughts on the long pause. Describing Euphoria creator Sam Levinson as "joyful" and "collaborative," he remarked:

"[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he's wrestling with what's important... He's responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he's very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That's what he wants to figure out with season three."

Sam Levinson at The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Getty)

Although Levinson was busy working on the critically panned series The Idol the past few years, which could have put Euphoria season 3 on hold, Domingo believes that the reason for the delay is the substantial amount of rewrites by the showrunner.

Colman Domingo is currently nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Rustin.

Jacob Elordi jokes about Euphoria season 3 delay

Colman Domingo is not the only one to comment on Euphoria's long hiatus. His co-star and Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi recently went on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he hoped that the series would begin filming soon.

Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs in the show, joked:

"I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button, me or something.. I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know?"

Last year's Writer's strike, as well as the SAF-AFTRA strike, could have also possibly played a part in the show's delay.

HBO Max has made no announcement regarding the dates for Euphoria season 3 yet. The first two seasons of the show are currently available to stream on the platform.