5 interesting facts about Netflix’s upcoming biopic Rustin

After Oppenheimer, there has been a renewed interest in biopics, which explains the buzz around Netflix's upcoming biographical movie, Rustin. Based on the life of Bayard Rustin, it explores his role in various social movements concerning civil rights, gay rights, and more.

Given his connections to Martin Luther King Jr., this movie will appeal to viewers who want to learn more about America's history and understand the narrative from the perspective of the African-American community.

Although Rustin contributed significantly to society, there are many people who don't know about the influence he has had on some of the most talked-about moments in history. This upcoming movie will give people a much-needed insight into his life and how he worked with like-minded people to change the country for the better.

The movie first premiered in August 2023 at the Telluride Film Festival. Netflix subscribers will be able to stream Rustin on the platform starting November 17, 2023.

5 reasons why biopic fans should look out for Netflix's upcoming offering, Rustin

1) Directed by George C. Wolfe

The biopic has been directed by George C. Wolfe. Most people know Wolfe from the stage, as he has multiple Tony awards under his wing that he won for Angels in America: Millennium Approaches, Bring in 'da Noise, Bring in 'da Funk, and Elaine Stritch at Liberty. He has also worked on many noteworthy feature films, including Nights in Rodanthe (2008), The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (2017), and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020).

It would be interesting to see how Wolfe, with plenty of experience presenting stories with an African-American focus, brings Rustin's story to life and makes it both cinematically aesthetic and inspirational.

2) Colman Domingo in the lead

The versatile actor first made a mark with his performance as Victor Strand in The Walking Dead's spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead. Fans of the show Euphoria will also recognize the actor, as he plays Ali, a recovering addict. His portrayal received positive feedback both from critics and fans and also earned him a Primetime Emmy Award.

Viewers will find it interesting that Domingo has worked with director George C. Wolfe before on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The actor also has plenty of experience on stage, making him a good fit for the role of a charismatic leader who helped make history.

3) Produced by Higher Ground

Higher Ground or Higher Ground Productions was founded by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama back in 2018. American Factory was the first film released under its banner. The aim of the company is to support and promote diverse stories, something that is still lacking in the entertainment industry. Therefore, it is not surprising that Higher Ground chose to produce the biopic since Rustin's storyline perfectly aligns with its vision.

It is interesting to note that Barack Obama, during his presidency, had posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rustin in 2013.

4) March on Washington

One of the largest political rallies in American history, the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom witnessed participation from around 200,000 to 300,000 people. Organized by civil rights activist A. Philip Randolph and Bayard Rustin, it received nation-wide coverage. One of the reasons why this march is often referred to is because it is where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic "I Have a Dream" speech.

The upcoming biopic will allow viewers to understand how the march came to be and the challenges that Rustin and his team had to face in the days that led to the historic event.

5) Original song by Lenny Kravitz

Original songs made for movies can make a big difference, which is why the creators of the biopic reached out to Lenny Kravitz. He is known for his distinctive music style that fuses elements of different genres such as rock, reggae, and more. The award-winning musician has written and performed an original song for the movie titled Road to Freedom.

According to reports, Wolfe gave him a free hand with the composition with only a single request to add trombones. The director most likely developed a soft spot for the instrument after working on Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Fans of the genre should have this upcoming biopic on their November 2023 watchlist because it isn't only a way to learn more about Rustin, but also gain insight about one of the most historic moments in the world.