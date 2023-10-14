What does TK421 mean? Possible interpretations explored in wake of Lenny Kravitz' viral music video

Lenny Kravitz released a new song “TK421” from his upcoming album Blue Electric Light on Thursday, October 12, 2023. The album is set to be released in March 2024. The track is supposedly a celebration of s*xuality where Kravitz is calling the addressee to break social constraints and embrace creativity and freedom.

However, it was the alphanumeric used as the title of the song that got fans a little perplexed. They have been wondering what the significance of the alphanumeric was to the singer. In general, the characters bear a reference to an imperial alphameric in Star Wars, who served on the planet called Lasan.

Another reference could be a fictional stereo equipment from the 1997 indie film Boogie Nights. However, in the context of the song’s lyrics, TK421 might be pointing at ph*llic imagery.

The NSFW music video of the upbeat track opens with Lenny Kravitz asleep in bed where the lyrics speak about facing one’s fears. He then gets up before opening the curtains, leaving his bare behind visible to the camera as light surges into the room. The 59-year-old remains n*ked for the first half of the video, but he uses objects around the room to hide his bottom.

The music video continues with Lenny Kravitz lighting a cigarette, lathering himself s*ductively while taking a shower and brushing his teeth. He then gets dressed and plays the guitar while grooving to the music.

Possible meanings of Lenny Kravitz's new song TK421

Lenny Kravitz has not yet spoken about the exact meaning of TK421, leading fans to continue wondering what he might have meant by it. In the music video, however, the singer has made it quite evident that TK421 represents his ph*llus as it is the only part of his body that is concealed from view.

During the chorus where the alphanumeric is uttered, Lenny is seen covering his nether region while gesturing the numbers 4, 2, and 1 with his fingers. The lyrics of the chorus where Lenny asks the addressee if they can feel his "T-K-4-2-1", better fit the ph*llic interpretation rather than the Star Wars and Boogie Nights references.

Fans wonder what Lenny Kravitz's new song's title could mean. (Image via Instagram/@lennykravitz)

A fourth reference to the term can be the name of a popular imaging monocular model. It has only one lens and people believe that its shape can be likened to that of a ph*llus if one is to use s*xual innuendos. It is possible that Lenny used the monocular model reference in this song to metaphorically signify that TK421 represents his unseen body parts.

However, if the singer did not use the monocular reference, it still remains a mystery as to why he came up with the particular alphanumeric to represent male g*nitalia.

Possible interpretations of TK421. (Image via Instagram/@lennykravitz)

This viral term is similar to "champagne confetti" mentioned in Jung Kook and Jack Harlow's recent collaboration song 3D. After the music video and the song came out, fans were left wondering what Jung Kook meant by the phrase. While some initially came up with completely innocent interpretations, everyone soon caught on to the NSFW meaning behind it.