Fact Check: Are the Michelle Obama pregnancy photos real? Viral tweet debunked 

Images of the former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama supposedly during her pregnancies have gone viral online. The 59-year-old could be seen glowing while sharing her pregnancy with the world. As the images make its rounds online, it has been confirmed that the images are not real.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @CharlotteEmmaUK took to the social networking site on 21 September 2023 and shared four images of Michelle Obama holding her stomach. The netizen claimed that the Becoming author demanded an apology after releasing pictures of her pregnant with her children Sasha and Malia Obama.

Four pictures were attached alongside the tweet, where Michelle was dressed in different outfits. She could be seen cradling her stomach and smiling towards the camera. The tweet read:

“BREAKING: Michelle Obama silences ALL conspiracy theorists and demands a universal apology after FINALLY releasing glowing pregnancy photos when she was expecting Sasha and Malia.”

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over 1000 likes, 924 re-tweets and nearly 800K views.

As the tweet goes viral, it is important to note that the pictures are not real.

Michelle Obama’s viral pregnancy photos are not real

The tweet which has captured the internet’s attention must be investigated carefully as the images are not real. There are several signs of the four images being generated by Artificial Intelligence. For example, in one of the images, Michelle Obama’s hand appears to have six fingers.

There were several other parts of the images which appeared deformed as well.

If one uses AI-detection tools for images like AI or Not and Illuminatary, they can confirm that the images in question were generated using AI.

Several netizens were certain that the images going viral were not real. A few reactions to the viral pictures read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time, Michelle Obama has been a victim of fake news. In the past, claims of Barack Obama’s wife being a transgender woman went viral. This theory also led to claims of the Obamas’ daughters being conceived through IVF.

It seems like netizens spread fake news to go viral and gain followers online. Hence, it is important to verify information by checking the same through other credible news outlets.

Everything to know about Malia and Sasha Obama

Michelle and Barack Obama tied the knot on 3 October, 1992. Six years later, the couple welcomed their first daughter Malia Obama, on 4 July 1998. Malia is now 25 years old. She is a Harvard University alum.

During her gap year, Malia Obama expressed strong interest in the television industry and worked on several popular shows including Girls, Extant and Swarm.

Malia has also actively partaken in political activism including marching in the Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 alongside her sister Sasha.

Speaking about his daughter Malia, Barack Obama said in a 2020 interview that she is:

“somebody who enjoys people, enjoys life and enjoys conversation. She’s never bored, which is a bada*s quality that can take you places.

Sasha Obama was born on 10 June 2001. She is the younger child of the Obamas. She studied at the Sidwell Friends School before enrolling at the University of Michigan.

Speaking about Sasha, Barack Obama has said in the past that she is:

“completely confident about her own take on the world and is not cowed or intimidated — and never has been — by anybody's titles, anybody's credentials. If she thinks something's wrong or right, she will say so”

The two sisters have reportedly moved out of their parents’ home and are living together in Los Angeles.