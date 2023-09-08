"It's her life": Internet comes out in support of Sasha Obama in wake of viral smoking pictures criticism

Sasha Obama, the daughter of former American president Barack Obama, garnered support online after pictures of her smoking in a skimpy bikini went viral online. On September 4, the 22-year-old personality was seen leaving a Labor Day party in Los Angeles.

In the pictures that went viral, Sasha wore a bikini top and paired it with a blue maxi skirt and black flip-flops. Obama was seen taking several puffs of the cigarette in her hand as she chatted and enjoyed time with her friends. She let her braided long hair loose and belly button ring on show as she roamed around in West Hollywood, California.

Sasha was raised in the public eye since her father served as the US president for two terms in a row, from 2009 to 2017. She spent most of her early years helping her parents and posing for pictures at her finest, which was understandably quite conservative. Now she has been living a lot more laid-back existence, enjoying her time away from the limelight and politics.

The picture, however, raised several eyebrows but some people defended her. One of the internet users commented:

X users react to Sasha Obama's viral pictures of smoking cigarette

After the pictures of Sasha Obama smoking a cigarette while wearing a bikini top went viral, X users defended the former first daughter. Several users slammed people for clicking pictures and stalking her now that her father, Barack Obama, is no more a president, and urged them to let her live life.

Others pointed out that Sasha Obama is an adult and can do whatever she wants to, and that she is doing nothing out of the ordinary.

This is not the first time that the University of Southern California (USC) graduate has been spotted smoking. Moreover, her father Barack Obama has admitted in the past that he once used to smoke at least 10 cigarettes a day. While speaking at a 2009 press conference, Barack revealed that he began smoking in his teenage years but had promised his wife that he would give it up before his presidential campaign.

“As a former smoker I constantly struggle with it. Have I fallen off the wagon sometimes? Yes. Am I a daily smoker or a constant smoker? No”

In his 2020 autobiography, A Promised Land, he credits his now-25-year-old eldest daughter Malia with assisting him to quit smoking.

Since moving to the West Coast, Malia and Sasha Obama have been seen out and about. Most recently, they were seen partying with Drake at The Bird Streets Club until the wee hours of the morning.