Every movie that has crossed the 2 billion dollar mark, including Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar 2 has now crossed the 2 billion mark and has become the sixth-highest-grossing film of all time, standing at $2.047 billion at the global box office. The film is now only a few numbers away from beating 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, which stands at $2.048 billion.

Having grossed 2 billion dollars, the film has now joined an exclusive club of films that have achieved the same milestone. The 2 billion dollar club now comprises six films, including Avatar: The Way of Water. On that note, this listicle will take a look at the six movies that have made 2 billion at the global box office.

Titanic, Avengers: Endgame, and 4 other films that have crossed the 2 billion mark

1) Avatar (2009)

Jake and Neytiri in Avatar (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Holding the position of the highest-grossing film of all time even after twelve years, James Cameron's 2009 hit Avatar is the highest on the list to have a worldwide gross of $2.922 billion. For a while, the film was the second-highest grossing film behind Avengers: Endgame, between July 2019 and March 2021. However, the subsequent re-releases of Avatar in various international markets, such as China, allowed it to reclaim its "highest-grossing movie of all time" title.

The film is set in the mid-22nd century and focuses on a human spy named Jake Sully who was caught in the middle of a conflict between the Sky People and the Pandora N'avi race, with the former intending to mine Unobtanium.

The film received multiple Academy Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture. Additionally, it won three nominations in the Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, and Best Visual Effects categories.

2) Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers: Endgame (Image via Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Endgame is another film to have crossed the 2 billion mark and currently stands at a worldwide gross of $2.797 billion. The movie is still lauded by audiences for its culmination of the 22 film story that began with 2008's Iron Man, characterization, emotional weight, visual effects and cinematography. The movie was nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects.

The film sees the surviving Avengers attempt to restore half of the population that was wiped out by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, while taking a final stand against the Mad Titan himself.

3) Titanic (1997)

Titanic (Image via Paramount/20th Century Studios)

Released in 1997, James Cameron's Titanic was the first film to hit the 2 billion mark, which now stands at $2.187 billion at the global box office. The film was also considered at the time of its release to be one of the most expensive films to be made until it was surpassed by Avengers: Endgame and Avatar.

The film, which incorporates both history and fiction, features a narrative account of the sinking of the RMS Titanic. It also features a blossoming but ill-fated romance between Leonardo DiCaprio's Jack and Kate Winslet's Rose.

Titanic was nominated for 14 Academy Awards and won 11, including Best Director and Best Picture. The film was re-released twice, in 2012 and 2017, with the latter re-release on account of the 20th year anniversary of the film. It will have one more re-release on February 10, 2023, on account of its 25th anniversary.

4) Star Wars - Episode VII : The Force Awakens (2015)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Star Wars: Episode VII is the fourth-highest-grossing movie to cross the 2 billion mark, which currently stands at a worldwide gross of $2.068 billion. The movie is appreciated by critics for its nostalgia factor, action sequences. and visual spectacle. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards at the 85th Oscars, including Best Editing and Best Original Score.

Anticipation for the film was high at the time of its release as it would continue the story of the Skywalker saga narrative. The film featured both legacy characters like Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa, as well as new characters such as Rey and Kylo Ren (Ben Solo).

The story is set 30 years after Return of the Jedi focuses on the conflict between the Resistance, led by Organa and the First Order, led by Supreme Leader Snoke and his enforcer, Kylo Ren, Han, and Leia's estranged son, Ben, who falls to the dark side of the force.

5) Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

A still from Avatar: The Way of Water (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The sequel to Cameron's 2009's original film, Avatar: The Way of Water is the sixth and newest entry to the exclusive 2 billion dollar film club. It currently stands at a whopping $2.053 billion at the global box office. Upon its release, the director wowed audiences and critics alike with the splendid visual effects and dazzling cinematography. However, the criticism of the film was aimed at the lengthy run-time and narrative.

The story is set 16 years after Avatar and follows Jake Sully and his family taking refuge with the Metkayina tribe, or sea-based N'avi, after Colonel Miles Quarritch and his men, reborn as Recombinants, begin their hunt for Sully to exact revenge for their defeats and deaths in the first film.

Avatar: The Way of Water film was considered by organizations like the National Board of Review and the American Film Institute to be one of the top 10 films of 2022. The film was nominated for four categories at the 95th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Sound. However, it was ultimately snubbed in favor of other films like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Blonde.

6) Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (Image via Marvel Studios)

Avengers: Infinity War is the sixth highest-grossing film of all time to cross the 2 billion mark, after being surpassed by The Way of Water. The film currently stands at $2.048 billion at the global box office. Critics and audiences heaped praise on the film for its performances, action sequences, visual effects, narrative, and emotional weight.

In the film, the Avengers, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy ally themselves to stop Thanos from assembling the Infinity Gauntlet and eradicating half of all life in the universe.

The film was made on a budget of $325-$400 million and is considered to be one of the most expensive films ever made in the franchise. The movie was nominated at the 91st Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, Critics' Choice Movie Awards for Best Action Movie, and many more.

Poll : 0 votes