Everything to know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight before it airs

The news about the upcoming series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, first broke when it was reported to be in early development in 2021, as per Variety. Subsequently, the series was officially confirmed on April 14, 2023, by Warner Bros.

The logline for the show, issued by HBO, described it to be taking place a century before the events of Game of Thrones. This series will focus on the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg. They’ll find themselves in a world where the Targaryen dynasty is in place and the dragons still reign.

The story promises to be a mix of unforeseen destinies, powerful enemies, and dangerous adventures. This prequel comes with a talented cast, including Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell. It is being written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, with Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis as executive producers.

Is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Kingdoms a prequel?

Yes, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is a prequel to Game of Thrones. The series will be set a century before the events of Game of Thrones and will chronicle the exploits of Ser Duncan the Tall, also known as Dunk, and his squire, named Egg.

This was the period when the Targaryens still sat on the Iron Throne and the breath of the last dragon was still fresh among their people. The series is based on the Dunk and Egg novellas, which consist of three books: The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight.

All of these were later gathered and published together in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The fable is set 90 years before the original Game of Thrones story and centers on Dunk and Egg, who become inseparable.

Who are the main characters in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight?

The main characters in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, are Ser Duncan the Tall, also known as Dunk, and his squire, Egg, who in reality, is Prince Aegon V Targaryen.

Dunk, a Flea Bottom’s slums native, is known for his height and unassuming nature. Egg is the father of Jaehaerys II and the grandfather of Aerys II, who is also called "the Mad King." He is also the great-grandfather of Daenerys Targaryen.

What is the plot of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is a series that is a prequel to George R.R. Martin’s short stories, often referred to as The Tales of Dunk and Egg. The show will be tracking Dunk and Egg through their adventures in the first season and is anticipated to cover the first short story, The Hedge Knight.

The tale is set roughly 90 years before starting the sequence of events in Game of Thrones, and about 70 years after what would have been the second season of House of the Dragon. Small, poor, and not having any family members, Dunk was born in the slums of Flea Bottom in King's Landing and took Arlan Pennytree, a knight from a backwater as his squire. When Ser Arlan died, he took on the title of hedge knight.

Dunk is extremely tall, almost 7 feet, and has a reputation for being humble and stupid. He is fated to rise to the top of the ladder and hold the title of a Kingsguardian Knight.

Egg, who is Aegon Targaryen to the others and the fourth son of a fourth son, is too far down the line of succession. Furthermore, ruling the kingdom was never something he cared about. At 9 years of age, he wanted to be an ordinary squire following a lowly knight and visiting all of the Seven Kingdoms.

To avoid being treated like royalty, Egg would shave his head bald and not wear the silver Targaryen hair.

It remains to be seen how Dunk and Egg cross paths and become lifelong friends.

The release of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is scheduled for the end of 2025. The series will be released on HBO and Max.