Exploring power levels of Black Adam and Superman: Who will win?

The upcoming DCEU movie, Black Adam, has everyone excited. With the trailer's success, critics are even saying that the film could be a spot-free beginning to a brand-new DCEU.

However, as Warner Bros. Pictures shines its spotlight on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Black Adam, fans want to ask the age-old question: Who would win in a fight, Black Adam or Superman?

The latter is the powerhouse of DC Comics, and only a few people stand a chance against him, and even fewer can genuinely beat him. However, he has some weaknesses that can give Black Adam a decisive advantage, making the debate a bit confusing.

To hash it out, let us explore who would win in a fight between the King of Kahndaq and the Big Blue Scout.

Black Adam

Debuting in the Golden Age of DC Comics, Black Adam, or Teth-Adam, first appeared as a powerful adversary of Shazam. He was granted the powers of Shazam by the wizard, who later decided to give powers to Billy Batson.

However, when Adam chose to rule the world through his gifts and killed the pharaoh to take the Egyptian throne, the wizard, unable to take away his powers, exiled him to a star far away from the universe.

Adam's powers are pretty similar to Shazam's, but his forces come from the Egyptian Gods rather than the Greek Gods:

S hu grants him tremendous stamina, self-sustenance, and super-human endurance

hu grants him tremendous stamina, self-sustenance, and super-human endurance H eru blesses him with super-human speed, swiftness, and flight

eru blesses him with super-human speed, swiftness, and flight A mon endows him with super-human strength,

mon endows him with super-human strength, Z ehuti gives him super-human knowledge, clairvoyance, hypnosis, and omni-linguality

ehuti gives him super-human knowledge, clairvoyance, hypnosis, and omni-linguality A ton bestows him with mystical transformation, spell sources, advanced healing, physical enhancement, and electrokinesis

ton bestows him with mystical transformation, spell sources, advanced healing, physical enhancement, and electrokinesis Menthu gifts him unshakeable courage and inner strength

With this much capability, fans often wonder if Adam can destroy Superman in a fight. However, the latter comes with his own set of unshakable powers.

Superman

The last son of Krypton, Superman, is widely popular, not just to DC fans but essentially every comic book fan on the planet. The world knows the Man of Steel's remarkable set of powers, which include capabilities like:

Heat vision

X-ray vision

Super-human speed

Super-human strength

Invulnerability

Super-human freeze breath

He also has a lot of lesser-known capabilities like super hypnotism, super ventriloquism, super senses, super stamina, and some exceptional mental powers.

The guy has a lot of super in him and can single-handedly cause lots of destruction to the universe. However, he chooses to stay back and protect the universe due to his exceptionally good heart.

To balance the indestructible powers in him, the writers have also bestowed the man with a severe weakness to Kryptonite, a green material people can easily find in Batman's utility belt. Apart from Kryptonite, Superman is also vulnerable to magic, but it should be noted that he cannot be destroyed by it.

Conclusion: Black Adam or Superman?

When it comes to a fair fight between Black Adam and Superman, where the Man of Steel does not hold himself back, it would be pretty difficult for Adam to destroy him without Kryptonite. Adam's magical powers may give him an edge, but they won't be sufficient to beat the Big Blue Scout.

The Man of Steel has been one of the most unbeatable personalities in DC Comics, and while the fight between him and Adam would be a very close call, he would be able to beat him eventually, as he always does, with some hope in his heart and for the sake of the world.

They have been in various fights in the comics, with the Man of Steel defeating the King of Khandaq almost every time.

