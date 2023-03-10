Fantastic Four casting update reveals new details about The Thing

Marvel Studios is dealing with too many cards at the same time, and one of them is the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Fox never got their Fantastic Four movies completely right, and it’s needless to say that Marvel plans to change that.

Even though MCU’s Phase 4 was all over the place, Kevin Feige and co always tried to keep things fresh and unique. Although that didn’t completely work in Phase 4, ardent fans are still expecting some good things, especially when it comes to Marvel’s first family.

A new report suggests that Marvel is casting actors for The Thing, Mr. Fantastic, Human Torch, and the Invisible Woman.

Marvel looking for a Jewish actor to play The Thing in Fantastic Four

Ben Grimm, aka The Thing (Image via Marvel)

So far, we’ve only got several casting rumors about actors like John Krasinski, Penn Badgley, Adam Driver, Dev Patel, and Diego Luna being considered for the role of Reed Richards. Although none have been finalized till now, for the first time, a new scoop reveals a tidbit about the casting of Ben Grimm, aka The Thing.

In an episode of The Hot Mic on YouTube, Insider Jeff Sneider revealed quite a few new details about Fantastic Four, The Marvels, Daredevil: Born Again, Vision Quest, and even a few more unannounced projects such as a Silver Surfer series and an eventual Doctor Strange 3.

The Thing in Fantastic Four comics (Image via Marvel)

About The Thing, in particular, he mentioned that he had,

“heard at one point that they were looking [to cast] a person of color.”

But the current rumors suggest that MCU’s Ben Grimm actor is “going to be Jewish.” This information has to be taken with a grain of salt since neither Marvel Studios nor Disney has confirmed it.

But Phase 4 has been all about character diversity. So, The Thing actor could turn out to be Jewish, as that would be in line with Marvel’s diversity play. Since Ben Grimm is often portrayed as Jewish in the comics, casting a Jewish actor would also make for a more comic-accurate take on the character.

If this casting report turns out to be true, then Ben Grimm would become the second major Jewish character in the MCU after Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight.

Who could play The Thing?

Seth Rogen as The Thing (Image via Marvel)

Fans have been more interested in casting the likes of Reed Richards in recent times, and that’s also because casting the likes of Ben Grimm would be much tougher. But with a category of Jewish actors added to the mix, Marvel could pick familiar names such as Seth Rogen or Jason Segal to play the part.

Rogen is known for his roles in The Interview, Neighbors, and multiple other films, while Segal is popular for playing Marshal in How I Met Your Mother, among other projects. Both of them could offer something unique to the character. But if Marvel follows the old mantra of casting a fresh face, then the guessing game would be next to impossible.

Directed by Matt Shakman, MCU’s Fantastic Four is set to release on February 14, 2025. But with the MCU delaying its upcoming movies, it could get delayed to a later date in the same year.

