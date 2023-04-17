Freddie Prinze Jr., known for being Kanan Jarrus in the Star Wars animated series, has made it clear that he has "no interest" in reprising the character in live-action. While other fan-favorite characters from the series, such as Sabine Wren and Hera Sendulla, are set to make their live-action debuts in the upcoming Ahsoka series on Disney+, Kanan will not be among them.

Kanan's fate was sealed in the final season of Star Wars Rebels, and although he continues to exist as a Force Ghost, it would be unlikely for him to appear in the upcoming Ahsoka series. Despite rumors and speculation that Kanan could be brought to life in a live-action adaptation, Prinze Jr. has shut down any hopes for a return to the role, leaving fans wondering about the character's future.

Freddie Prinze Jr. reflects on Kanan's closure in the Star Wars universe

Freddie Prinze Jr. believes Kanan's story has reached a satisfying conclusion (Image via Getty)

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. feels that Kanan's story in the Star Wars universe has reached a satisfying conclusion. Even though he reprised his role as Kanan in a brief voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, he thought it felt forced. Prinze Jr. believes that every time he is asked to play Kanan, it takes away from the beautiful ending created for the character. Hence, he has no desire to expand on Kanan's role in the Star Wars universe.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, the actor stated that he believes Kanan's story has been told, and it's done. He has no interest in revisiting the character. Additionally, Prinze Jr. thinks playing a different role in the franchise's universe would be odd; thus, he has no ambition to be a part of the franchise anymore. He noted:

"So for me, that story's been told, and it's done, and I wouldn't have any interest in that. And it would be weird to play a different character in that universe, so I don't have any ambition to be in the Star Wars Universe."

Why fans are hoping for a live-action Kanan?

Fans are hoping for a live-action Kanan despite Freddie Prinze Jr.'s lack of interest in reprising the role (Image via Lucasfilm)

Despite Freddie Prinze Jr.'s lack of interest in reprising his role as Kanan in a live-action setting, fans remain eager to see the beloved character make a comeback. As the trend of animated characters transitioning to live-action continues to grow in popularity, many speculate that Kanan could be next in line for the treatment.

While the possibility of a live-action Kanan remains uncertain, the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series offers hope. Given the show's direct connection to Star Wars Rebels, it's possible that Kanan could appear in a flashback sequence, with Prinze Jr. potentially returning to the role. However, with the actor's comments suggesting otherwise, it remains to be seen whether or not fans will get their wish.

The legacy of Kanan Jarrus

Kanan Jarrus' legacy remains a source of inspiration for fans the franchise (Image via Lucasfilm)

Kanan Jarrus may not be returning to the live-action Star Wars universe, but his story remains a source of inspiration for franchise fans. From his humble beginnings as a Padawan to his leadership role in the Rebel Alliance, Kanan's journey has been one of the most memorable in Star Wars history. His resilience and strength in the face of adversity serve as a shining example to young and old fans.

Despite Freddie Prinze Jr.'s lack of interest in reprising the role, Kanan's legacy lives on through the animated series. The character's poignant story arc and his impact on the franchise's universe are testaments to the enduring power of storytelling. Kanan Jarrus will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans, and his inspiring journey will continue to resonate for generations to come.

