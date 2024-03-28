Grimsburg episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Grimsburg episode 8 is scheduled to air this Sunday, March 31, 2024, on Fox’s Animation Domination at 5 pm PT.

With the latest plot developments, it has been revealed that Flute can turn into an annoying child when it comes to camping, even when he's working on a case to find a serial killer wreaking terror in Grimbsburg.

Additionally, the episode saw some influence taken from the good old Sccoby-Doo franchise by featuring a sequence where the characters unravel a mystery in a similar fashion.

That has added a nostalgic touch to the episode’s storyline, promising more exciting crossovers and references from the murder mystery catalog. Read on to learn more about Grimsburg episode 8.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Fox’s Grimsburg. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will Grimsburg episode 8 be released?

As mentioned above, Grimsburg will be released on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 5 pm PT, with no change to its original schedule. The complete list of release dates and times for Fox’s Grimsburg with the corresponding time zones are listed below:

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 31, 2024 6:30 pm Central Time Sunday, March 31, 2024 8:30 pm Eastern Time Sunday, March 31, 2024 9:30 pm Mountain Time Sunday, March 31, 2024 7:30 pm Alaska Standard Time Sunday, March 31, 2024 5:30 pm Hawaii Standard Time Sunday, March 31, 2024 4:30 pm

Where to watch Grimsburg episode 8?

Grimsburg episode 8 will be aired on Fox’s Animation Damnation for the U.S. audience, who can also catch the latest episodes of the series on Fox’s app.

The animated comedy is also available to stream on Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu and Sling TV. Fox’s Grimsburg is currently unavailable to watch outside of the U.S.

A brief recap of Grimsburg Episode 7

With the start of Stan’s summer holidays, Flute insisted that his son should go to Camp Grimsburg.

However, Harmony explained that the camp was shut down due to a slasher outbreak, so she decided to give their son a better outdoor experience. Harmony took Stan to meet her actual bear mother, which utterly startled the latter.

At the Grimsburg PD, Flute and others decided to solve the slasher case, so they headed to Camp Grimsburg. Eventually, they slasher-proofed the area after arriving at the place to make everything non-lethal. Due to his old camping spirit getting the best of him, Flute acted like a child, and others deemed he was behaving more like a school bully.

Elsewhere, Harmony’s efforts finally saw Stan bonding with his bear grandmother. Unfortunately, that didn’t last, and Harmony eventually realized that she had pushed Stan out of his comfort zone.

Back at the Grimsburg Camp, the slasher killed the two Hot Recruits, and the entire Grimburg PD started losing hope in Flute.

Everyone started leaving the camp one after the other, leaving Flue behind. After facing the slasher, Flute was constrained in ropes and was about to be killed.

The slasher told Flute that he bullied him during their school days. Suddenly, Flute bargained a deal with the former to give him the best camp experience, which turned into a failure.

The slasher took Flute, where all his colleagues were tied up. He eventually asked them to roast Flute. After distracting the slasher, Flute discreetly passed on a potato battery to his colleagues, which gave Summers enough charge to wake up from his sleep and constrain the slasher, who turned out to be the male Hot Recruit.

What to expect from Grimsburg episode 8?

According to the official logline, Grimsburg episode 8, ‘Manchine,’ will feature The Cartwheel Killer.

The episode will see Flute requesting a new partner who won’t slow him down. As per his laid out requirements, Flute’s partner will be sleek and tough, with the mustache befitting its own 80s TV show, someone like his twin or even better than him.

It means that Flute and Summers will have a disagreement over a case, which will escalate into them breaking their partnership. Flute’s new partner is going to give tough competition to Summers, given that he's also an android.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Grimsburg as 2024 progresses.