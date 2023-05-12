Guardians of the Galaxy 3: All species created by the High Evolutionary

Guardians 3 introduced us to the cruelest MCU villain, Herbert Wyndham, aka the High Evolutionary. He created multiple species in his pursuit to perfect them. Even though he did not personally care about them, many of his species thought of him as their God.

In the comics, he was obsessed with the concept of evolution and used science to transform humans and animals into hybrids. His scientific experiments didn’t just stick to other animals as he even evolved himself. That resulted in him having a higher intellect than any regular human.

Using his high intelligence, he was able to empower himself with multiple superhuman abilities. He did that, in the MCU as well. And Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 mentioned close to 100 species being created by him. The following is a list of 8 major species The High Evolutionary created.

Every living being The High Evolutionary created

Rocket & Batch 89

Batch 89 in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (Image via Marvel)

After visiting Earth, the High Evolutionary came across the idea that his New World should be just like Earth. Hence, he created Counter-Earth. He wanted to inhabit this planet with evolved animals instead of humans. So, his experiments led him to transform a regular Earthly Raccoon into a cybernetically engineered walking-talking Racoon.

But Rocket wasn’t the only one who underwent genetic and cybernetical manipulation. This brutality was also conducted on an Otter, also known as Lylla, who got extended arms. Then there was the Walrus, who had gigantic wheels attached to him and named himself Teefs. And finally, we saw a rabbit who named herself Floor and was enhanced with cybernetic spider limbs.

All these animals have the ability to talk and do other things that regular Earth animals cannot. Together, they were all a part of Batch 89, which also had several other evolved animals. But since they were named Batch 89, one could imagine that there could have been at least 88 other batches of species that the High Evolutionary could have created.

The High Evolutionary also created two other failed batches after number 89.

The Humanimals

Humanimals in Guardians 3 (Image via Marvel)

Thanks to Rocket’s fix, Herbert Wyndham managed to successfully create humanoid-animal hybrids known as the Humanimals, which were the 92nd Batch. They were put into chambers that forced hundreds of years of genetic evolution upon a particular animal at once. By reaching their final stage, they were part humans and part animals and had no rageful side effects.

So, they were the ones who got to live at Counter-Earth as Herbert thought of them to be his perfect creation. But since the planet mirrored Earth, so did these Humanimals. They turned out to be similar to humans and picked up their bad attributes as well. So, the High Evolutionary ended up destroying the entire race of Humanimals by exploding Counter-Earth.

The Sovereign

Ayesha and Adam (Image via Marvel)

In the comics, a group of researchers on Earth who called themselves Enclave were the ones who created Adam. He was originally called “Him.” But later, the High Evolutionary got his hands on Him’s cocoon and began to further his evolution process. Since "Him" was the first of his kind, the High Evolutionary gave him the name Adam, being inspired by Adam and Eve.

But in the MCU, The High Evolutionary was directly responsible for the creation of Adam. Viewers were surprised to see that he also created the entire Sovereign species that was introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He thought that The Sovereign people were close to perfect. But they all turned out to be egotistical. Hence Herbert had to come up with other species.

Xeronians

A Xeronian in Thor 2 (Image via Marvel)

Gamora revealed that the High Evolutionary is responsible for the creation of the race called Xeronians. We’ve only seen the Xeronians twice in the MCU. The first Xeronian was spotted in Thor: The Dark World’s post-credits scene in The Collector’s vault. Then, we spotted another Xeronian on Xandar in the original Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ani-Men

The Ani-Men in Marvel comics (Image via Marvel)

Gamora stated that the Ani-Men were formed by the High Evolutionary. They were known to be Herbert's enforcers and minions in the early Marvel Comics. As a result, the MCU versions of the Ani-Men could have either been a previous iteration of the Humanimals or a future version of them after Batch 92. They could also have been created before his more terrifying species called Hell Spawn.

Hell Spawn

Hell-Spawn in Guardians 3 (Image via Marvel)

The High Evolutionary unleashed armies of his creations known as Hell Spawn on the Guardians and Knowhere during the final act of Guardians 3. These creatures are portrayed as terrifying animal-cybernetic hybrids.

They were specifically made to defend the High Evolutionary's flawless society. Two of these Hell Spawn people included War Pig and Behemoth who acted as the top henchmen of Herbert.

The Recorders

Recorder Thel and Vim (Image via Marvel)

The High Evolutionary was frequently accompanied by two Recorders, Thel and Vim played by Nico Santos and Miriam Shor, respectively. There were several other Recorders who serve him throughout the film.

It’s not confirmed, but one could argue that the Recorders were genetic constructs made specifically to serve the High Evolutionary. After all, they all shared similar traits of bald heads, blazing eyes, and cybernetic implants.

The Star Children

Kai Zen as Phyla (Image via Marvel)

After the Humanimals experiment failed, Herbert still continued his pursuit to create the perfect species. And in came a new colony species that were referred to as Star Children. They were all white-haired genetically altered children.

They were close to perfect in the way that they required little food or rest, and were stronger than regular humans. All of them had higher intellects, and one of the main Star Children was Phyla (Kai Zen).

In the comics, she is the daughter of the original Captain Mar-Vell and an Eternal called Elysius. She even went on to become Captain Marvel and Quasar. But here, we see her having some sort of cosmic ability with her glowing eyes and energized hands. So, she might be on her way to becoming Quasar in the MCU as well.

