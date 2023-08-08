Guardians of the Galaxy: Do Gamora and Peter get together in the comics? Explained

One of the biggest on-screen romances in comic book adaptations was found in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, featuring Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, and Gamora. However, their relationship timeline and romantic bond in the comic books are significantly different from those in the movies.

James Gunn is known for adapting comic book characters for live-action films, and Guardians of the Galaxy was one of the titles to which he added his own touch. With Peter Quill and Gamora's relationship being so different in the pages of the comics, it does pose the question of whether they ever got together in the Guardians of the Galaxy comics.

Star-Lord and Gamora never originally fell for each other in the Guardians of the Galaxy comics

Nova and Gamora in comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe did popularize the relationship between Gamora and Star-Lord, the adopted daughter of Thanos originally fell in love with Nova and not Peter Quill. This would all take place during the comic book event Annihilation: Conquest, which would see Ultron take to space and try to conquer the universe.

The comic would see Star-Lord rally up heroes from space to fight Ultron, leading to the formation of the current iteration of the Guardians, further established as canon by the MCU. With Gamora being a part of the team, she and Peter would only form a platonic relationship, with the former dating Richard Rider, aka Nova, at the time.

Unfortunately, things come to a head in the comic book event titled The Thanos Imperative, where the Cancerverse invades the Marvel Universe and annihilates death. At the end of the event, the story sees Peter and Richard trapped in the Cancerverse as they do their best to make sure that Thanos never makes it out. However, Peter successfully escapes and returns to his universe.

After returning from the Cancerverse, Peter would be greeted by a heartbroken Gamora, and the two would then go on to form a romantic bond in Nova's absence. However, a traumatized Nova returns from the Cancerverse, disturbed and unlike his past self, finally deciding to take a different path.

Peter and Gamora's relationship would, however, come under question during the Infinity Wars comic book arc, where she would become obsessed with the Infinity Stones just like Thanos. In this arc, she ends up killing Star-Lord. He would later be revived after his death, and after Gamora was redeemed, the two would settle down and strike up a romance once more.

In the movies, it does play out quite differently, with Gamora and Peter meeting each other for the first time and banding together in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, with Nova nowhere to be seen. With their relationship building over the course of the past two Guardians of the Galaxy films, they become an official couple in Avengers: Infinity War, but Gamora ends up dying at the hands of her father in the film.

Peter in the films does see himself coming face-to-face with an alternate version of Gamora in Avengers: Endgame and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but a romance between them doesn't take place as this is a different version of her.

While Peter and Gamora do get together in the comics, things don't pan out the same way in the movies. With their short-lived tragic romance, the couple surely established themselves as one of the CBM adaptation's most iconic superhero relationships.