Most powerful cosmic characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ranked

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a complex universe with a constant influx of characters that surpass previously established power norms. The unparalleled evolution of the MCU has significantly eclipsed earlier powerhouses like Iron Man. Both heroic and villainous characters now continually redefine the ceiling of the universe's power dynamics.

Characters with cosmic potency, including Thanos with his universe-scale scheme, are the primary driving force of this escalation. The unveiling of the multiverse has further amplified this power hierarchy.

Here's a countdown of the MCU's top 10 most formidable cosmic characters.

Note: This ranking is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Surtur, Ego, and other most powerful cosmic characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

10) Hela

As the malevolent elder sibling of Thor, Hela introduces an era of power upheaval in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her introduction scene leaves an indelible mark on the audience as she casually destroys Mjolnir, signaling a power surge that the MCU had never seen before.

Her actions set the tone for the rest of Thor: Ragnarok and indicate her immense strength. To stop Hela from taking over Asgard and launching a destructive campaign across the Nine Realms, Thor is forced to summon the fire demon Surtur, initiating Ragnarok - the end of days.

If she had remained unchecked, Hela would have undoubtedly become a dominant figure in the cosmic landscape of the MCU, showing her vast, untapped potential.

9) Ikaris

Ikaris is an Eternal who stands head and shoulders above his peers in terms of power.

Ikaris, often paralleled with Superman, maintains a significant position in comic history owing to his stunning assortment of superpowers. He is gifted with extraordinary powers, including remarkable strength, speed, agility, endurance, and swift reflexes. Among his various capabilities, he has the power to fly and project laser beams from his eyes.

However, in a fascinating turn of events, it is not his stellar combat skills that precipitate his downfall. Ikaris is unable to fight against Sersi, his former wife, demonstrating the depth of his emotional struggle. After betraying his friends and failing in his mission, he flies into the Sun and perishes, leaving fans pondering about his potential confrontations with other powerful beings in the MCU.

8) Captain Marvel

Despite being a subject of debate among MCU enthusiasts, Captain Marvel's position as one of the most fearsome entities in the universe remains uncontested. Her capacity to produce and command cosmic energy stems from her exposure to the Tesseract.

In addition, a blood infusion from a Kree warrior endowed her with superhuman abilities, making her an adversary of monumental proportions, even to powerful beings like Thanos.

Captain Marvel's vast power would pose a significant barrier to many Earth adversaries, but her frequent off-world ventures prevent her from being a constant bulwark. The forthcoming film The Marvels is expected to provide deeper insights into her powers and their intersection with other Marvel characters.

7) Surtur

Despite being a minor character in Thor: Ragnarok, Surtur is a cosmic entity whose power cannot be overlooked. Initially, he appears weakened and is easily defeated by Thor. However, this state resulted from a previous defeat by Odin millennia ago.

When rejuvenated to his full power, Surtur is an essential component of Thor's plan to thwart Hela. In line with the foretelling of Ragnarok, Surtur demolishes Asgard to bring Hela's reign of terror to an end.

This action also achieves his personal goal, though it results in his demise. Any entity capable of obliterating one of the Nine Realms deserves a place on the cosmic leaderboard of the MCU.

6) Kang the Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror, notorious for his appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is a formidable presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A former member of the Council of Kangs, a group comprising multiple versions of the scientist Nathaniel Richards, is considered so dangerous that he's exiled to the Quantum Realm.

Despite his exile, Kang doesn't let his circumstances dampen his ambitions. He uses his powerful armor and superhuman abilities to build an empire within the Quantum Realm, showcasing his resourcefulness and raw power.

5) Ego the Living Planet

Starlord's father, Ego, is a Celestial, the oldest race in the universe. Unlike other Celestials, Ego chose to create a planet around himself. His unique origin story and ability to manipulate matter and energy underscore the vast cosmic powers at his disposal.

Ego's ultimate plan is to seed his consciousness into other planets until he encompasses all life in the universe, demonstrating his nearly limitless celestial powers. Even though he is ultimately defeated, Ego's abilities and ambitions make him a force to reckon with in the MCU.

4) Thanos

Equipped with the fully assembled Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos was considered for a long time as the MCU's most formidable entity. Even in the absence of the six Infinity Stones, the Mad Titan maintains an impressive degree of power, much of which can be attributed to the extensive resources he has amassed through his dominations.

Thanos's power extends beyond his physical abilities. His unwavering belief in his cause – saving the universe from exhausting its resources by eliminating half of all life – highlights his ruthlessness and determination, further enhancing his character's dominance.

3) He Who Remains

He Who Remains, a variant of Nathaniel Richards, is the Time Variance Authority (TVA) creator. He uses the TVA to maintain the Sacred Timeline and prevent the emergence of additional versions of himself, showcasing his near-immortality and partial omniscience.

Operating from his castle at the end of time, He Who Remains controls everything in the Sacred Timeline. His ability to manipulate the course of the multiverse and his resilience against the concept of time highlight his immense power within the MCU.

2) Eternity

Eternity, a cosmic being introduced at the end of Thor: Love and Thunder, represents the temporal aspect of the universe. With nearly omnipotent, omniscient, and omnipresent abilities, Eternity can grant wishes, resurrect the dead, and bestow cosmic powers.

The introduction of Eternity and his almost limitless abilities heralds the arrival of genuinely cosmic beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It opens up new possibilities for the future of the MCU, hinting at characters like Infinity, Death, Entropy, the Watcher, and the Living Tribunal.

1) Arishem, the Judge

Arishem the Judge, a Celestial, is the most potent cosmic character in the MCU. As the Prime Celestial, Arishem created the first sun, the Deviants, and the Eternals. He oversees life's growth and other Celestials' development, cementing his position at the apex of the MCU power hierarchy.

Arishem's comprehension of the fundamental mechanics of the universe equips him with nearly unlimited knowledge and power. As a timeless entity, he personifies the limitless potential of cosmic power in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.