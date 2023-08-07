Guardians of the Galaxy: Why Rocket denies being a Raccoon - Explained

Rocket is regarded as one of the best characters in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He is the heart of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which has garnered popularity globally with action, love, humor, and soul in its stories.

Rocket's popularity skyrocketed with each movie, and now, with the installment of this franchise's last film, fans finally get to know who Rocket is. The recent 2023 movie has deep-dived into the Rocket's emotional past and the MCU's one of the most well-written origin stories.

Rocket hid his past from the Guardians of the Galaxy

Rocket Raccoon (Image via MCU)

Rocket Raccoon's traumatic past is unveiled in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. We learn about his half-world origin, and that he underwent terrible experiments by the High Evolutionary.

These genetic experiments and cybernetic enhancements made Rocket stronger and more agile, giving him human-like intelligence and the ability to talk. However, these experiments scared him forever, both physically and psychologically.

Rocket's character always prioritizes practicality and pragmatism. Rocket wants to be praised for his skills and mastery over every weapon in the galaxy. He yearns to be taken seriously.

It shows deep, hidden insecurities caused by his childhood trauma. When anyone uses the term 'Raccoon" to describe him, it always feels humiliating to him.

Rocket is defensive about his actual identity

Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Image via MCU)

Despite being the coolest, Rocket has shown the deep complexities of the nature of his character. In the first volume of Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord, a.k.a. Peter Quill, called Rocket a Raccoon, and Rocket's immediate response was defensive and aggressive.

It was one of the pivotal moments for the bonding of the guardians. It tells a lot about Rocket's defensive nature regarding his appearance, and his desire to be recognized beyond it.

Rocket's personality develops due to his interactions with team members, who help him form deep bonds and value his unique abilities. Rocket loses his guarded persona and embraces his personality, including his distinctive raccoon qualities, when Drax, Gamora, Groot, and Star-Lord accept him for who he is.

Acceptance and growth of Rocket

As the story of the Guardians unfolds, the journey of our beloved Rocket takes new turns; he forms meaningful connections with his mates. He lost too many friends during his experimental days in High Evolutionary's lab. Now, finally, he can meet the Guardians, his new family.

He even shows that his heart is in the right place by not killing the person who traumatized him for his life. His meaningful connection with his eclectic group of comrades helps him eliminate that denial of his identity.

The battle for genuine self-acceptance among people to overcome stereotypes is shown through Rocket's recovery process. He regards himself as a multifaceted person with exceptional traits and accepts who he is.

He discovers through relationships with other Guardians that accepting one's actual identity is the key to healing and personal development. This change is a motivating reminder that one's looks or background do not determine one's value.

In the "Guardians of the Galaxy" series, Rocket's path is incredibly reminiscent of human emotions and tribulations. His denial that he is a raccoon impacted by a traumatic history provides a reflection of his self-identity and self-worth.

He learns via relationships with other Guardians that accepting one's actual identity is the key to healing and personal development. Fans are reminded of the value of originality and cherishing uniqueness by this change, emphasizing acceptance and self-discovery's role in leading successful lives.