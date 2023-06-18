Has The Flash just overturned Christopher Reeve's iconic Superman universe?

The realm of Christopher Reeve's timeless Superman, a sensation that marked the '70s and '80s, may just have been obliterated by The Flash.

The character of Superman, as portrayed by Reeve, which started with his 1978 breakthrough movie followed by three sequels of varied success and a Supergirl offshoot, remains the benchmark for many for their conception of the Man of Steel.

Reeve's Man of Tomorrow imprinted the unforgettable line "You will believe a man can fly" in our collective consciousness, and the innovative depiction of the Kryptonian superhero's abilities was such that it bagged a "Special Achievement Award" for its visual effects at the 1979 Oscars.

Disclaimer - The following article includes spoilers for The Flash.

The unexpected flashback cameo of Christopher Reeve's Superman in The Flash

Reeve's Superman returns: An electrifying flashback cameo in The Flash takes fans on a nostalgic journey through time and universes (Image via Warner Bros)

At the culmination of The Flash, fans were taken on a journey through various universes within the Speed Force that was spiraling toward collision. Among these was the universe of the classic Superman movies featuring Christopher Reeve. The timeless Clark Kent, portrayed by the late actor, appeared in CGI form, standing on a rooftop, surveying his Metropolis.

Helen Slater's Supergirl, from her own 1984 movie, which was a continuation of Reeve's Superman, was there alongside him. Interestingly, this marked the first occasion these Kryptonians were showcased together.

As the youthful Barry Allen transformed into Dark Flash and tampered with time travel, spectators saw the universes of Christopher Reeve's and Nicolas Cage's Man of Steel collide in a chaotic spectacle.

The scenes hinted towards an imminent catastrophe for these universes. But whether Barry Allen's reversal of his time interference could stave off this impending disaster, or if it was already too late for Reeve's world, remains a mystery.

The DC Multiverse has set the precedent that an actor can portray the same character across diverse universes. This implies that the versions of Clark Kent and Supergirl we witnessed might not directly correspond to their characters from the 20th-century franchise.

Consequently, even if Reeve's universe, as portrayed in The Flash, met its demise during the inter-dimensional collision, there's a plausible chance that other iterations of this universe might persist within the vast expanse of the Multiverse.

DC's nostalgic return to their other cult classics

A spectacular reunion: DC's iconic heroes rise again, reviving the magic of classic cinema (Image via Warner Bros)

In a surprising twist, DC had previously confirmed that the universes of Christopher Reeve's Superman, Helen Slater's Supergirl, and Michael Keaton's Batman cohabited harmoniously.

However, in the recent Flash installment, Reeve's and Keaton's characters appear to inhabit distinct universes. This revelation suggests that these representations might not correspond entirely to their original cinematic counterparts.

Despite Keaton's Batman meeting his end in The Flash, and the potential obliteration of Reeve's Superman's universe, there still lies a glimmer of hope for devotees of these beloved characters.

The expansive DC Multiverse, known for its boundless potential and infinite realities, can still be home to different variations of these timeless heroes.

Robby Dash➡ @RobertM49657110 A new DC Comics one-shot, titled Dark Crisis: Big Bang, revealed that Michael Keaton's Batman (1989) and Christopher Reeve's Superman (1978) take place within the same universe.



It is called Earth-789 A new DC Comics one-shot, titled Dark Crisis: Big Bang, revealed that Michael Keaton's Batman (1989) and Christopher Reeve's Superman (1978) take place within the same universe. It is called Earth-789 https://t.co/hWydvpVp6e

The Flash doesn't just bring together various strands of the DC universe; it is also a heartfelt tribute to the legacy of iconic films such as the 1989 Batman and 1978 Superman.

The movie is a testament to DC's illustrious cinematic history, honoring those creators, actors, and characters contributing to its remarkable journey in Hollywood.

The Flash is currently available for viewing in theaters around the globe.

Poll : 0 votes