Henry Cavill fires Dwayne Johnson's wife as manager after losing Superman role

In a shocking turn of events, Henry Cavill reportedly fired his manager, Dany Garcia, after losing his Superman role. Garcia is also Dwayne Johnson's wife and manager.

Cavill, who has been through a rough phase of late, exited The Witcher franchise owing to creative differences and scheduling conflicts. The writers of The Witcher labeled him uncooperative, undisciplined, and difficult to work with.

After his exit from The Witcher, Cavill returned as Superman in a cameo for Black Adam's post-credit scene. Dwayne Johnson had been fighting the executives at Warner Bros./DC for a long time to get Cavill back in action as the Man of Steel.

However, Cavill's return was short-lived as two months later, he confirmed that he would not be returning following a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, who plan to reboot the Superman franchise with a younger Clark Kent.

What went down between Henry Cavill and his manager?

Months before filming his cameo appearance in Black Adam, Henry Cavill fired Dany Garcia, Johnson's wife. Dwayne Johnson is also reportedly upset about the decisions that James Gunn and Peter Safran are making, as he is also in danger of losing his role due to Black Adam 2 not being greenlit.

Johnson has time and again tried to hide the reality of Black Adam's poor reception and box-office underperformance through various tweets, such as this one:

Dwayne Johnson

At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.

deadline.com/2022/12/dwayne… Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news - our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M.Fact.At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future. Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news - our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact.At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.deadline.com/2022/12/dwayne…

Johnson even denied that he had unfollowed WB Pictures and the Black Adam Instagram handles, saying he never followed them at all after it was speculated that he had unfollowed them following Gunn and Safran's decisions. Taking to Twitter, he said:

Dwayne Johnson

Never followed either account on IG. @BrandonDavisBD 100% not trueNever followed either account on IG. @BrandonDavisBD 100% not true Never followed either account on IG.

Did Dwayne Johnson use Henry Cavill?

Reports about Dwayne Johnson using Henry Cavill to promote Black Adam emerged after James Gunn, responding to a fan on his Instagram post, denied that he had anything to do with the film. He said:

"Everything with Black Adam happened before I was around."

According to various reports, the drama between Cavill and Dany Garcia was brewing before his cameo appearance was filmed. Garcia even advocated for Cavill's last-minute cameo to boost the film's image.

Will Henry Cavill return to the DCEU?

It is currently unknown whether Cavill will return to the DCEU in any capacity, as he left Superman behind on a respectful but sour note. James Gunn said that he and the former Superman are all good and that he was not cold-hearted in his decision to fire Cavill. Taking to Twitter, he said:

James Gunn @JamesGunn @Garak3D I'm anything but cold about it. I sat down in person with Henry yesterday and we had a very open and honest and respectful discussion. We've communicated since and he and I are all good. And I said what I needed to say yesterday, not sure what else you'd like me to say. @Garak3D I'm anything but cold about it. I sat down in person with Henry yesterday and we had a very open and honest and respectful discussion. We've communicated since and he and I are all good. And I said what I needed to say yesterday, not sure what else you'd like me to say.

James Gunn also said that he and Peter Safran were fans of Cavill and discussed multiple opportunities for future collaboration. In a tweet, he said:

James Gunn @JamesGunn But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.

Gunn's tweets confirmed that Henry Cavill is out as Superman in the DCEU but that the door for Cavill to return to the franchise is not completely closed and that he could return to another role.

However, it is also possible that Cavill may not want to associate himself with DC anymore due to the heartbreak he endured after losing Superman.

