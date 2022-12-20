Henry Cavill fires Dwayne Johnson's wife as manager after losing Superman role

In a shocking turn of events, Henry Cavill reportedly fired his manager, Dany Garcia, after losing his Superman role. Garcia is also Dwayne Johnson's wife and manager.
Cavill, who has been through a rough phase of late, exited The Witcher franchise owing to creative differences and scheduling conflicts. The writers of The Witcher labeled him uncooperative, undisciplined, and difficult to work with.
After his exit from The Witcher, Cavill returned as Superman in a cameo for Black Adam's post-credit scene. Dwayne Johnson had been fighting the executives at Warner Bros./DC for a long time to get Cavill back in action as the Man of Steel.
However, Cavill's return was short-lived as two months later, he confirmed that he would not be returning following a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, who plan to reboot the Superman franchise with a younger Clark Kent.
What went down between Henry Cavill and his manager?
Months before filming his cameo appearance in Black Adam, Henry Cavill fired Dany Garcia, Johnson's wife. Dwayne Johnson is also reportedly upset about the decisions that James Gunn and Peter Safran are making, as he is also in danger of losing his role due to Black Adam 2 not being greenlit.
Johnson has time and again tried to hide the reality of Black Adam's poor reception and box-office underperformance through various tweets, such as this one:
Johnson even denied that he had unfollowed WB Pictures and the Black Adam Instagram handles, saying he never followed them at all after it was speculated that he had unfollowed them following Gunn and Safran's decisions. Taking to Twitter, he said:
Did Dwayne Johnson use Henry Cavill?
Reports about Dwayne Johnson using Henry Cavill to promote Black Adam emerged after James Gunn, responding to a fan on his Instagram post, denied that he had anything to do with the film. He said:
"Everything with Black Adam happened before I was around."
According to various reports, the drama between Cavill and Dany Garcia was brewing before his cameo appearance was filmed. Garcia even advocated for Cavill's last-minute cameo to boost the film's image.
Will Henry Cavill return to the DCEU?
It is currently unknown whether Cavill will return to the DCEU in any capacity, as he left Superman behind on a respectful but sour note. James Gunn said that he and the former Superman are all good and that he was not cold-hearted in his decision to fire Cavill. Taking to Twitter, he said:
James Gunn also said that he and Peter Safran were fans of Cavill and discussed multiple opportunities for future collaboration. In a tweet, he said:
Gunn's tweets confirmed that Henry Cavill is out as Superman in the DCEU but that the door for Cavill to return to the franchise is not completely closed and that he could return to another role.
However, it is also possible that Cavill may not want to associate himself with DC anymore due to the heartbreak he endured after losing Superman.