"My turn to wear the cape has passed": Henry Cavill shares heart-breaking note while bidding farewell to Superman

With James Gunn and Peter Safran taking charge of the new DCU, fans will now be getting a reboot where Henry Cavill won’t be the Man of Tomorrow. Superman has become a priority for Gunn and co., and Cavill kept hoping to return with a joyful optimistic take on the character. However, he won’t get the chance to do so anymore, as he wrote in his recent Instagram post, "My turn to wear the cape has passed."

While Dwayne Johnson fought to bring Henry Cavill back in Black Adam to battle his Superman in the sequel, things were ready to move forward and Warner Bros. Discovery even asked Henry Cavill to announce that he is back as Clark Kent. However, that was before Peter Safran and James Gunn were appointed as the new heads of DC Studios. So, as soon as they arrived, it was reboot time!

Henry Cavill announces his exit from DC through an emotional but optimistic Instagram post

Henry Cavill as Superman (Image via DC)

The former DCEU lead took to Instagram to announce his forced retirement as Superman. He continued to claim that for several years the red cape was still in his closet, but it isn’t anymore since James Gunn has other plans with Man of Steel.

In his Instagram post, Henry Cavill wrote:

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

At the same time, Cavill continues with an undying optimism for a new Superman's future in DCU:

"For those who have been by my side through the years.....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

Henry Cavill was just about to start his new chapter as Superman and would have gone on to star in Man of Steel 2, Black Adam 2, and perhaps even Justice League 2. However, right when fans were anticipating his comeback, James Gunn and Peter Safran's "changing of the guard" now brings sad news for all admirers of Cavill's Superman.

"The last time we saw Henry Cavill play Superman": Celebrities and fans take to social media to react to Cavill's post

Following Cavill's departure from DCEU as Superman, several netizens took to social media to share their opinions on the matter. While some wrote that they were sad over seeing Cavill's "iconic" Man of Steel for the last time in Black Adam, others commented on how "DCEU is such a mess."

Fan reactions to the news. (Image via Twitter)

It wasn’t just the fans, but celebrities close to Cavill also wished him well for the future. Jason Momoa commented, "love u brother" along with a few heart emojis. Meanwhile, Shazam actor Zachary Levi also wrote:

"Hope to catch you in another universe, sir."

On the other hand, Black Adam producer Dany Garcia wrote:

"You are and will always be our Superman and you are, of course so much more. Here's to the brilliance that lies before you."

Eternals’ Kingo star Kumail Nanjiani also shared his excitement for Cavill’s future. He commented:

"I’m sorry to hear this but I’m excited to see whatever you do next. Lovely meeting you the other night."

Celebrity reactions to Cavill's Instagram post (Image via Instagram)

As Gunn has decided to discontinue with Henry Cavill's Superman, it is left to be seen what the franchise has in store for the future. As such, it would be safe to presume that this new slate of DCEU will begin with a young Superman, as James Gunn has confirmed it.

