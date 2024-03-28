House of the Dragon: A guide to the House Velaryon family tree, explained in chronological order

House of the Dragon is an American fantasy drama television series that serves as a prequel to the flagship show, Game of Thrones. Created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO, the series explores the rich history of the Targaryen dynasty, set nearly 200 years before the events of the flagship series. The spin-off series is based on George R. R. Martin’s 2018 book, Fire & Blood.

In House of the Dragon, House Velaryon of Driftmark is a noble house with ancient origins that can be traced back to Old Valyria. Like House Targaryen, the Velaryons migrated to Westeros. They rule Driftmark, the largest island in Blackwater Bay, and are sworn to the neighboring island of Dragonstone.

Their seat is High Tide, located on a small island off the coast of Driftmark. The Velaryons are famed seafarers, traders, and important allies of the Targaryens in the House of the Dragon.

Given below is a table listing all the members of House Velaryon, their year of birth, the type of dragon they rode, and the actors who brought these characters to life:

Serial Number Name of the character Year of Birth Type of the Dragon Portrayed by 1 Corlys Velaryon, The Sea Snake 53 AC - Steve Toussaint 2 Rhaenys Velaryon 74 AC Meleys Eve Best 3 Laena Velaryon 92 AC Vhagar Nanna Blondell 4 Laenor Velaryon 94 AC Seasmoke John Macmillan 5 Rhaenyra Targaryen (nee Velaryon) 97 AC Syrax Emma D’Arcy 6 Jacaerys Velaryon 114 AC Vermax Harry Collett 7 Lucerys Velaryon 115 AC Arrax Elliot Grihault 8 Joffrey Velaryon 117 AC Tyraxes Oscar Eskinazi 9 Alyn Velaryon 115 AC - Abubakar Salim 10 Addam Velaryon 114 AC Seasmoke Clinton Liberty

House of the Dragon: The House Velaryon Family tree

1) Corlys Velaryon

Corlys Velaryon was the Lord of the Tides, Master of Driftmark, and head of the House Velaryon. He is also known as the Seasnake. He hailed from a lineage of seafarers and is known as the greatest seafarer in the history of the seven kingdoms.

He embarked on nine epic voyages on Seasnake, a ship that he designed and built himself. He was the husband of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. During the dance of the dragons, he served as the Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen.

2) Rhaenys Velaryon

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, also known as Rhaenys Velaryon was the daughter of Aemon Targaryen and Jocelyn Baratheon. She married Corlys Velaryon and had two children, Laena and Laenor Velaryon.

She is also known as "The Queen Who Never Was", as she was the rightful successor to King Jaehaerys. However, it was Viserys who was voted as heir to the throne by the great council.

3) Laena Velaryon

Laena Velaryon is the daughter of Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen. She became a dragon rider after claiming the largest surviving dragon of the Targaryens, Vhagar. She married Daemon Targaryen and had two daughters, Baela and Rhaena Targaryen.

She was pregnant with the third child and went into labour, but couldn't give birth due to some complications. In House of the Dragon season 1, she orders Vhagar to burn her to end her misery.

4) Laenor Velaryon

Laenor Velaryon was the only son of Lord corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen. He married his second cousin, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. During their marriage, Rhaenyra bore three sons. However, there were rumors that they weren't fathered by him. In House of the Dragon season 1, he died tragically in a fire.

5) Rhaenyra Targaryen (nee Velaryon)

Rhaenyra Targaryen is the central figure of the House of the Dragon. She was the daughter and only surviving child of King Viserys Targaryen and Aemma Arryn. She was named his heir at a young age.

However, her claim to the Iron Throne was contested by her younger half-brother, Aegon II Targaryen, which started the civil war, Dance of the Dragons. She was married to Laenor Velaryon and had three children. After his death, she married her uncle Daemon Targaryen, to whom she bore three children, one of whom died.

6) Jacaerys Velaryon

Jacaerys Velaryon, also known as Jace, was the eldest son of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon. During the Dance of the Dragons, Rhaenyra Targaryen named him the prince of dragonstone and the heir to the Iron Throne.

7) Lucerys Velaryon

Lucerys Velaryon, also known as Luke, was the second born to Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon. He was betrothed to Baela Targaryen. He died towards the end of House of the Dragon season 1 when he was attacked by Aemond and Vhagar.

8) Joffrey Velaryon

Oscar Eskinazi, Harry Collett, and Emma D'Arcy in House of the Dragon (2022)

Joffery Velaryon, also known as Joff, was the third son of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Laenor Velaryon. He was betrothed to the youngest daughter of Lord Desmond Manderly in exchange for the support of white harbor for the blacks.

9) Alyn Velaryon

Alyn Velaryon, originally known as Alyn of Hull and later known as Alyn Oakenfist, was the legitimized bastard of Driftmark. He was the son of Marilda of Hull. She claimed that he and his brother, Addam, were fathered by Laenor Velaryon. Alyn initially attempted to take sheepstealer, but later bonded with Tyraxes.

10) Addam Velaryon

Addam Velaryon, also known as Addam of Hull and Dragonseed, was the elder son of Marilda of Hull, and a legitimized bastard of Driftmark, like his brother. When Jacaerys Velaryon needed more dragon riders for Blacks, Addam volunteered. He played a crucial role in the Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon season is set to premiere in June 2024.