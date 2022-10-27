How did Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam change Teth-Adam's origins? Exploring the differences

Dwayne Johnson's highly anticipated DC film, Black Adam, is finally out in theaters, and it looks like fans are loving Teth-Adam's big screen debut. With the city of Kahndaq under the control of Intergang, the Man in Black rises 5000 years later to defend his city and bring an end to the tyranny in his sense of style, to the live-action DC cinematic universe.

With Black Adam, the story heavily focuses on the anti-hero route of the supervillain, twisting his comic book origins a bit to make him look heroic. There are certain bits that have been changed over to fit the narrative of the film, and while the core idea remains the same, the difference is kind of notable.

Exploring the differences between Black Adam's comic book and movie origins

The Black Adam movie immediately begins with a flashback that takes place 5,000 years ago, in Kahndaq. Focusing on King Ahk-Ton, who has taken over Kahndaq (a completely different version from his comic book counterpart as well), the movie sees him turning his townfolks into slaves so that they can mine Eternium and complete the creation of the Crown of Sabbac.

When a child ends up finding it, he revolts against the king and gets sentenced for execution. Right as he is about to get executed, he gets called by the Wizards who grant him the powers of Shazam! However, when he returns, he sees that his father is on the verge of death. To protect him, the child transfers his powers to him only to get shot by arrows. Enraged, his father, who happens to be Teth-Adam, almost destroys Kahndaq with his rage.

Thinking that they made a lapse in their judgment, the Wizards end up burying Adam, that is until he is awoken once again. Now, this is not how the story in comic books goes at all, as they present him more villainous. The slave storyline is still there, however instead of his son, his nephew Aman is the center of the focus.

Aman would rise up to dictators, and then get imprisoned. However, Teth-Adam would come to his rescue and be gravely injured in the process. Aman would not let him die, and seeing his goodness, he would be greeted by the Wizard who would grant him powers. However, Aman would only accept it under the condition that Teth be given those same powers as well. This would lead to the birth of Black Adam, and both would liberate Kahndaq.

Bist @BistThunder

Some of the origins were changed in the movie, which I didn't like. ( 1/2 )

#BlackAdam Finally I whatch Black Adam movie and it was mid... I expected the movie to be very good as story and if we want to compare it with the latest experience ( the Batman ) it has nothing to saySome of the origins were changed in the movie, which I didn't like. ( 1/2 ) Finally I whatch Black Adam movie and it was mid... I expected the movie to be very good as story and if we want to compare it with the latest experience ( the Batman ) it has nothing to saySome of the origins were changed in the movie, which I didn't like. ( 1/2 )#BlackAdam https://t.co/SJPc9SaUiP

After this though, there would be a conflict of interest between them as they would contemplate on how to use their powers. Aman would want to establish peace in Kahndaq, while Black Adam would want to use his powers to establish dominance and avenge his family. This would send them both into a fight, and Adam would end up killing Aman in the process.

While the comic does establish him as a villain immediately, the movie tries to make him more sympathetic and turn him into an anti-hero. While the changes aren't that big, they are still pretty substantial. Here is hoping we do get to see the villainous side of Black Adam in future movies.

You can check out Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam playing in theaters right now.

Poll : 0 votes