Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam set to break huge box office record

DC's Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson, is set to break a huge record, thanks to its collection at the Hollywood box office. WWE's The Rock has impressed the audience with his outstanding performance.

The movie was destined to be a major hit, having been planned for years. Johnson was open about his desire to portray the DC supervillain and, fortunately, got to do just that.

The film earned $26.8 million on its opening day, including $7.6 million in previews. If it follows the same track, it will expectedly cross $60 million domestically and over $70 million globally over the weekend. It will be the biggest weekend box office debut for a film starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead role.

By crossing $50 million before the weekend ends, it is also set to become the first worldwide release to earn above $50 million since Thor: Love and Thunder.

The movie will expectedly break multiple more records before it goes off in theaters.

Could Dwayne Johnson return to WWE very soon?

Fans have been wanting to see a confrontation between The Rock and his cousin Roman Reigns ever since the latter turned heel in 2020. The family drama could raise the stakes of the bout.

An encounter of such a level can only happen at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The dream match could realistically happen as Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer recently noted that The Rock has cleared his Hollywood schedule for the first few months of 2023.

During a recent interview with E! The Rundown, The Great One declared himself the Head of the Table, seemingly taking a shot at Roman Reigns. If he plans to battle The Tribal Chief, WWE WrestleMania 39 could be the perfect stage for their awaited match.

