How is Invincible season 2 finale different from the comics? Explained

Invincible season 2 came to a close with its eighth episode, titled I Thought You Were Stronger, with the titular character (Mark) finding himself grappling with both emotional and physical trials throughout the season.

This left Mark/Invincible uncertain about his ability to fulfill his superhero aspirations when the formidable Viltrumites eventually arrived.

As the season concluded, viewers were left with lingering questions about what lay ahead in season 3, especially considering the season introduced key changes that deepened Mark's journey and the dynamics of those around him.

Here are the five differences between the Invincible season 2 finale and the comics:

Allen's heart-to-heart conversation with Nolan

Angstrom Levy's attack

Dupli-Kate's return

Mark's emotional turmoil and relationship with Eve

Dimension-Hopping Expands with New Characters

Note: This article contains spoilers and reflects the author's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Explaining the differences between the Invincible season 2 finale and the comics

Allen's heart-to-heart conversation with Nolan

In Invincible #45, Nolan aka Omni-Man confessed to a random inmate about missing his wife while in jail, before facing a brutal beating by the Viltrumites. However, in Invincible season 2 episode 8, the sequence was rearranged with Nolan being beaten first.

Following this, he had a similar conversation, but this time with Allen. As Allen strategized an escape plan, Nolan expressed his longing for his wife, likely Debbie. This alteration strengthened the bond between both characters as they navigated personal conflicts.

Angstrom Levy's attack

In Invincible #33, Mark (Steven Yeun) discovered Angstrom Levy holding his family hostage, leading to a fight and a dimensional rift. Mark pleaded with Angstrom to recall their past alliance, but the villain remained defiant.

Invincible season 2 episode 8 revised this scene by having Angstrom call Mark at home, triggering flashbacks of his altruistic past. The show amplified Angstrom's anger by depicting him witnessing alternate versions of himself being killed. This culminated in a more graphic altercation where Debbie's (Sandra Oh) arm was broken.

Dupli-Kate's return

Invincible #46 saw Dupli-Kate revealing her survival to the Immortal and expressing a desire to lead a quiet life away from superhero duties. She harbored concerns about her evil brother, Paul, prompting her seclusion.

Meanwhile in Invincible season 2 episode 8, Dupli-Kate returned without mentioning Paul, opting instead to remain off the grid with the Immortal. The animated series hinted at their potential marriage, setting the stage for a family mystery in season 3.

Mark's emotional turmoil and relationship with Eve

In Invincible #34, Mark visited the hospital to check on his family's well-being after confronting Angstrom Levy. Cecil reassured him about his actions, cementing their relationship.

On the other hand, Invincible season 2 finale expanded on this rooftop conversation that showcased Mark's distress over committing murder and deepening his trust in Cecil. Furthermore, the show excluded Amber from the narrative and emphasized Eve's comforting presence, introducing a more sentimental dynamic between the characters.

Dimension-Hopping Expands with New Characters

The Invincible comics featured Mark encountering Doctor Octopus and Spider-Man in an alternate reality. Episode 8 changed this by introducing Agent Spider (voiced by Josh Keaton) and a revamped Otto Octavius. Additionally, the show incorporated a humorous subplot involving Ka-Hor, a mummy in search of a male body for his resurrection, not present in the comics.

What happened in Invincible season 2 finale?

Continuing from episode 7 titled I'm Not Going Anywhere, Angstrom Levy held Invincible's mother Debbie, and baby brother Oliver hostage, blaming him for the destruction of his world.

However, as revealed in the season premiere, A Lesson For Your Next Life, Levy sought knowledge from his multiversal counterparts, inheriting their trauma. In the entire episode, Levy threw Invincible through portals to different universes.

Levy's actions escalated as he broke Debbie's arm and threatened Oliver, prompting Mark to engage in a brutal confrontation across multiple dimensions. Eventually, they ended up in a post-apocalyptic world where Mark defeated him.

Later, Mark was rescued by the Guardians of the Globe from this dimension and returned home. Despite the rebuilding of their house by the Global Defense Agency, both Mark and Debbie were visibly shaken.

Mark, grappling with his father's legacy of villainy, struggled with his identity and feared becoming like him. He found solace with Atom Eve but was unable to confess his feelings because of his trauma and ongoing problems with Amber.

Meanwhile, Nolan, held captive in space by fellow Viltrumites, ultimately accepted his fate of execution, realizing his longing for his wife, Debbie, marking a significant emotional shift from his previous attitude towards her.