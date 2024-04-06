How Invincible Season 2 finale found the perfect opening for a Walking Dead tribute

The finales of Invincible are arguably among the best of any TV show. With the eighth episode of its second season, the Robert Kirman show once again managed to pull various strings all around to deliver an intense, emotional finale that also left fans with too much to think about.

Of course, the finale was connected to the early episodes of Invincible, bringing back Angstrom Levy, a human with the ability to traverse through various multiverses. Not surprisingly enough, he became the primary villain for the second season of the comic-adapted show. And what a sequence he provided!

Angstrom Levy's abilities were utilized in the most inventive way possible, honoring other superhero universes and even transporting viewers to Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead universe. This resulted in an Easter Egg that will go down as one of the greatest that we have ever seen on television.

Invincible Season 2's finale is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Warning- Major spoilers for Invincible season 2 below.

Invincible season 2 uses Levy Angstrom in the most creative way possible, paving the way for a Walking Dead cameo

There have been subtle references and visual motifs in Invincible that echoed the famous AMC show and its spinoffs, which were also created by Robert Kirkman. But the finale of the second season, following in the footsteps of the comics, took viewers and Mark Grayson to The Walking Dead universe, giving a glimpse at zombies and a dystopian world.

The show integrated this by bringing Angstrom as the primary villain, who blamed Mark for his condition and for conquering Earth with his father Omni-Man in all the other universes. Angstrom used his powers of opening portals to different dimensions to send Mark from one multiverse to another, making him fight everything from talking dinosaurs to space monsters.

However, it soon got more creative and sent Mark to dimensions mirroring both DC and Marvel. He encountered a version of Spider-Man and met Batman in Gotham. Both these introductions are accompanied by great visuals and music.

In between, Mark Grayson is also sent to The Walking Dead universe, where the tonality of the show changed just slightly to incorporate a duller and darker environment. From the first moment of Mark's entry, clever sound design paved the way for a universe filled with zombies. Though brief, anyone who has watched the show before would instantly link it back and link it to the creative genius of Robert Kirkman.

The use of a supervillain with the ability to traverse different dimensions not only served as a perfect finale story but also opened the possibilities of more crossovers in the future. Moreover, it also hinted that superheroes from different publications may just be residing in parallel multiverses, which is the best way of putting it.

The episode concluded on a tragic note for Mark, as he murdered someone for the first time. This gave rise to a glimpse of his Viltrumite side, which the young superhero will never fully be able to embrace after witnessing the devastation his father wrought.

However, it seems that the road for his father, Omni-Man, is not yet over, and he will be back for a redemption arc, as indicated by the final scene of Invincible season 2.

There is a lot more to come from the Robert Kirkman show, and hopefully a lot more fun references too in the future.

