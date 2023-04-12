How did Lance Reddick die? Cause of death of the John Wick star revealed

Lance Reddick, known for his role as Charon in the film series John Wick, passed away in March 2023, at the age of 61. According to a report in TMZ, law officials found Reddick at his home in Studio City, California, on the morning of March 17. He died due to heart and artery disease, and his death certificate indicated that the cause of his death was Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease.

The news of Lance Reddick's death was announced by his wife Stephanie Reddick, who uploaded a post on Instagram about her late husband. Expressing immense grief at his death, Stephanie said that Lance was taken from the world "far too soon."

She thanked everyone for their love, support, and the stories they shared about Lance following his passing. She also mentioned that she has seen everyone's messages and is incredibly grateful for them.

Lance Reddick's wife also urged his fans to contribute towards a charitable organization in Lance's hometown of Baltimore.

Lance Reddick had been struggling with his health for a while before his death

Lance Reddick's unexpected death left the entertainment industry and its fans in disbelief and mourning. While his death came as a shock to many, it was reported that he had been struggling with a long-term illness.

It was clear from his death report that he had Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD), also known as coronary artery disease (CAD). It is a condition that occurs when the heart's blood supply is reduced or blocked due to the narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart muscles.

This narrowing or blockage is usually caused by the buildup of fatty deposits (plaques) in the walls of the arteries. These, in turn, can reduce blood flow to the heart muscle and cause chest pain or a heart attack.

Lance Reddick: A versatile artist on both screen and stage

Reddick began his acting career in the late 1990s, appearing in small roles in various TV shows and movies. He rose to prominence in the early 2000s with his portrayal of Cedric Daniels in the critically acclaimed HBO series The Wire. He then went on to appear in numerous TV shows, including Lost, Fringe, American Horror Story, and Bosch among others.

Reddick was also a talented musician. He released two albums, Contemplations & Remembrances and The Maestro, both of which featured his instrumental jazz compositions. Contemplations & Remembrances, released in 2012, was a collection of eleven original tracks that showcased Reddick’s talent as a composer and musician.

Reddick began his acting career in the late 1990s. (Image Via Lionsgate)

The Maestro, released in 2016, was a tribute to Reddick's father, who was also a musician. The album features ten tracks, each dedicated to several different influential figures in the world of jazz, like Miles Davis and John Coltrane.

On the whole, Lance Reddick was a testament to his talent as a multi-faceted artist. His dedication to his work demonstrated his creativity and passion for the various art forms he pursued.

Lance Reddick married Stephanie Reddick in 2011, and while they didn't have kids together, Lance had two kids from his previous marriage to Suzanne Yvonne Louis. They are named Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

