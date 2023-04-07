What did Lance Reddick die of? Cause of death revealed weeks after John Wick star's death

Lance Reddick's cause of death has been finally disclosed following his demise on March 17, 2023. Reddick was found at his residence and there were reports that the death was due to natural causes.

The Daily Mail reported that according to his death certificate, the cause of death has been mentioned as ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. The certificate also mentioned that Reddick would be cremated.

LPixie @l_pixie1 JUST IN - “The Wire” star Lance Reddick's cause of death has been revealed as heart disease - TMZ



Lance Reddick was popular for his appearances in the John Wick films. His co-star Keanu Reeves, alongside director Chad Stahelski, shared a statement following his death where they described Reddick as a professional and someone that people loved to work with. The statement continued:

"Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."

Ischemic heart disease: Causes, prevention, symptoms and more

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ischemic heart disease is also known as coronary artery disease or coronary heart disease. It is caused due to the formation of plaque in the walls of the arteries that supply blood to the heart and other body parts.

Common symptoms of the disease include angina, chest pain, and discomfort. The first clue to the disease is usually a heart attack, and the symptoms of the same include chest pain, weakness, lightheadedness, nausea, cold sweat, pain or discomfort in the arms or shoulders, and breathing problems.

Those who are at risk of developing the disease include ones who are overweight, are involved in a lot of physical activity, follow an unhealthy diet and smoke tobacco. This might happen if someone has a family history of heart disease at an early age of 50 years or younger.

The disease can be easily diagnosed with the help of an electrocardiogram, echocardiogram, exercise stress test, chest X-ray, cardiac catheterization, coronary angiogram, and coronary artery calcium scan.

Cardiac rehab can be helpful in preventing another cardiac event. Cardiac rehab is a supervised program that includes physical activity, education about healthy living like healthy eating, taking medicine as prescribed and ways to quit smoking, and counseling to find a way to relieve stress and improve mental health.

Lance Reddick was known for his appearances in John Wick films

Lance Reddick appeared in various films and TV shows (Image via Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Lance Reddick trained himself in music by joining courses at the Peabody Preparatory Institute, The Walden School, and Rochester's Eastman School of Music. He then went to the Yale School of Drama, from where he acquired a Master of Fine Arts in the 90s.

Reddick made his television debut with the Fox police drama series, New York Undercover, and appeared in two more shows, Swift Justice and The Nanny. He played important roles in other shows like Oz, Law & Order, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

He gained recognition for his performance as Phillip Boyles in the Fox science fiction series, Fringe, from 2008 to 2013. He played the lead role of Deputy Chief Irving Irving in the Amazon Prime Video series Bosch and was a host of the documentary series America's Book of Secrets.

Lance Reddick then portrayed Charon in the successful action thriller film franchise, John Wick. He was featured in various other films like The Siege, Don't Say a Word, Jonah Hex, White House Down, Canal Street, Angel Has Fallen, and more.

