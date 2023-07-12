How long is Mission Impossible 7? Dead Reckoning length revealed

Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning is set for release on July 12, 2023. This long-awaited sequel to Mission Impossible 6: Fallout was first announced back in January 2019. It, like many films, suffered production issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic before wrapping up filming in September 2021.

The film has a lot of firsts for its series: it's the first film to not involve J.J. Abrams since Mission Impossible 2 back in 2000, it's the first film to not be produced by Bad Robot Productions since Mission Impossible 3 back in 2006, and it's the most expensive film in the franchise while likewise being the 14th most expensive movie overall with an estimated budget of $291 million.

It's likewise, as of right now, the longest-running of the Mission Impossible series. For fans who are eager to see the movie, bring an extra popcorn bucket and soda.

Mission Impossible 7- Dead Reckoning's runtime revealed

Mission Impossible 7 is set to be the longest in the franchise

Movie Zone @MovieZone469

#MissionImpossible #MissionImpossible7 Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One's Final runtime is 2 Hours 43 Minutes and 14 seconds Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One's Final runtime is 2 Hours 43 Minutes and 14 seconds#MissionImpossible #MissionImpossible7 https://t.co/SDZvRYkFNE

The Mission Impossible films have been getting longer since the original release in 1996, at 110 minutes, or an hour and 50 minutes. Since then, they've never been less than two hours. In fact, starting with Mission Impossible 2 in 2000, they've gone well over two hours.

The last Mission Impossible film prior to Mission Impossible 7, Fallout, was 147 minutes long, or roughly 2 hours and 27 minutes, including the credits. The latest venture, Dead Reckoning, has been revealed to be 163 minutes long. That's roughly 2 hours and 47 minutes, just shy of three hours, credits included.

That's nearly as long as a Lord of the Rings film. It should be stressed that since the original was an hour and 50 minutes, action films since then have usually averaged approximately 2 hours as their runtime. Mission Impossible films usually involve a lot of movement and action, so this one shouldn't be any different.

Most expensive Mission Impossible film

Considering that Mission Impossible films tend to involve worldwide locations like Norway, Prague, Shanghai, Dubai, and Mumbai, among other countries across Europe, the Middle East, and the Netherlands, the budgets have only grown since the original to shoot in and around many of these locations.

For the record, the original Mission Impossible had a budget of $80 million. Considering the sheer amount of stunts, special effects, and vehicles involved, and the mind-blowing stuntwork that Tom Cruise insists on doing in almost every film since the beginning, and doing his own stunts likewise, t's no wonder that these series continue to get more expensive.

Every Mission Impossible film after the first has never dropped below the $100 million mark for its budget. The kicker is that they usually make all that back in spades at the box office, usually over $300 million more than the budget. Mission Impossible 7's budget is set at approximately $291 million, making it the most expensive in the franchise.

Recap of Mission Impossible 6: Fallout

The iconic airplane stunt from Mission Impossible Rogue Nation (Image via Skydance)

Seeing as it's been five years since the last Mission Impossible film, fans will probably need to recall what happened in the last movie. Fallout continued after Rogue Nation, which saw the fallout of the Impossible Missions Force (or IMF) getting shut down and Ethan Hunt (played by Tom Cruise) having to not only run from the CIA but also fight an international terrorist group called The Syndicate.

Fallout sees the IMF restored following the capture of Solomon Lane, but the remnants of the Syndicate organize into a terrorist group dubbed The Apostles. Fallout saw the restored IMF team hunting down these remnants as they attempted to weaponize stolen plutonium cores for nuclear weapons, following Ethan's choice to save fellow teammate Luther Stickell instead of pursuing them.

The film ended with the Apostle mole being uncovered, the nuclear bombs being disarmed, and many, many fights, including one involving two helicopters ramming each other. This exonerated MI6 Agent Ilsa Faust, who had been disavowed since Rogue Nation and saved one-third of the world's population from death via irradiated water contamination.

As a reminder to all moviegoers and Mission Impossible fans, Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning is part one of a two-parter. The first part is set to release on July 12, 2023. The direct sequel, tentatively titled Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two, is set for release on June 28, 2024.

Mission Impossible 7 is set to be rather long, at 163 minutes. The budget of $291 million makes Mission Impossible 7 the most expensive in the franchise. For any moviegoers or fans that are excited to see the film on opening day, or more likely on the weekend, let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes