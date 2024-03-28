How many children does Rhaenyra have in House of the Dragon and how many of them are still alive? (spoilers)

House of the Dragon season 1 brought forth some of the most exciting action since the good days of Game of Thrones. It also earned great critical and commercial success in its first 10-episode run. The series is gearing up to return to the television screens in June with its next season.

Based on George R.R. Martin's prequel novel, Fire and Blood, the series follows the brutal battle of accession that took place amidst the fabled Targaryen family almost 200 years before the event of Game of Thrones. This battle ultimately led to the Dance of Dragons, a mythical event in the Game of Thrones universe, which ultimately resulted in most Targaryens perishing.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and their children are at the center of this battle. The brutal battle has already claimed a crucial life, which will give rise to the tension that will finally lead to the big fight.

Rhaenyra, who was married to Laenor Velaryon and subsequently to Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), had given birth to six children in the first season of House of the Dragon, four of whom still live.

Here is a rundown on what happened to the six children of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season and where you can expect to see them in House of the Dragon season 2.

*Note- This article may contain spoilers from House of the Dragon season 2

Where are the six children of Rhaenyra Targaryen ahead of House of the Dragon season 2?

Expand Tweet

The eldest son of Rhaenyra is Jacaerys Velaryon, also her heir to the throne of Viserys I (Paddy Considine). Known as Jace in his family, he is rumored to be the child of Rhaenyra and Ser Harwin Strong, despite Laenor Velaryon claiming to be his father.

Jace and his dragon, Vermax, will likely play a crucial part in the upcoming battle.

Lucerys Valeryon, or Luke, is the second son of Rhaenyra and Laenor. However, his legitimacy is also questioned throughout the series. Luke had an interesting arc throughout the first season, gravely injuring Aemond Targaryen when he was still young, which started an enmity that ultimately claimed Luke's life.

Expand Tweet

In the final episode of House of the Dragon season 1, Luke and his dragon, Arrax, were killed by Aemond and his giant dragon, Vhagar. This event will likely be the reason for the upcoming battle.

Joffrey Velaryon is the third and youngest son of Rhaenyra and Laenor. Still young, not much has been depicted about Joffrey yet, but he is alive and may play a role in the series' future.

Apart from the three kids Rhaenyra had with Laenor (or Strong), she had two children with Daemon Targaryen following their marriage. Princes Aegon III and Viserys II are the youngest children of Rhaenyra, and they are alive.

Though she has two step-daughters from Daemon, her only female child, Visenya, was stillborn, as depicted in the ninth episode of House of the Dragon.

So, the surviving children of Rhaenyra are Jacaerys Velaryon, Joffrey Velaryon, Aegon III Targaryen, and Viserys II Targaryen.

House of the Dragon season 2 will premiere on June 16, 2024.