How much will Across the Spider-Verse make at the box office? Opening estimates revealed

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will kick off June with a multiversal war of Spider-people. Despite being an animated movie, it is one of the highly anticipated movies of Summer 2023. Even though it is set to open in a very crowded market, early box office projections suggest that it will have a substantial opening at the domestic box office.

After the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony has been betting big on its two sequels. While it’s too early to start conversations about Beyond the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is about to become the talk of the town partly due to its opening weekend numbers.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to beat its predecessor with ease

Spider-Verse 2 poster (Image via Sony)

According to a recent report from Box Office Pro, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse carries enough hype to cross at least $85 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. These numbers aren’t as big as a regular MCU opening or even a popular Pixar movie opening, but they are huge compared to the previous outing in the franchise.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was highly appreciated by the critics as it got 97% fresh reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Even the fans loved the film because its Audience Score on RT was 93%. But these numbers didn’t translate into a bigger box office draw because Into the Spider-Verse only opened with $35.4 million domestically.

It further went on to make $190 million in North America and ended its total worldwide run with $375 million. So, things do look better for the sequel because it is on course to gross more than double what Into the Spider-Verse did.

Why Across the Spider-Verse might land in trouble

Spider-Verse 2 vs. Transformers 7 (Image via Sony/Paramount)

While the opening projections for the Spider-Verse sequel are strong, these numbers could certainly drop in the weeks following its release because there are multiple potential blockbusters coming out before and after the film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will open just a week after The Little Mermaid on June 2. Then it will be followed by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on June 9, The Flash on June 16, Asteroid City on June 23, and Indiana Jones 5 on June 30. So, in spite of a better opening than Into the Spider-Verse, the word of mouth on the sequel will have to be really good for it to get closer to its predecessor.

Across the Spider-Verse's cast and synopsis

Miles Morales vs. Miguel O’Hara (Image via Sony)

Following the events of Miles Morales’ (Shameik Moore) multiversal adventures in the first film, Spider-Verse 2 will continue his journey in the multiverse of Spider-people. Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) will reunite with him, only to walk him directly into the web of Spider-people woven by a futuristic Spider-Man from 2099, Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac).

Another returning character in the sequel is Peter B. Parker/Spider-Man (Jake Johnson) who will come in with his daughter, Mayday Parker. Issa Rae as Jessica Drew is another notable addition to the Spider-verse 2 cast. Across the Spider-Verse is written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham, and directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson.

Poll : 0 votes