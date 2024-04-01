How old was Alec Guinness in Star Wars? Explored 

Sir Alec Guinness was born on April 2, 1914, and was one of the most talented and diverse actors of his era. In the original Star Wars trilogy, Guinness played Obi-Wan Kenobi, a Jedi Master, one of the key people in the whole story.

Before Guinness became Obi-Wan, Ewan McGregor portrayed a young version of Obi-Wan in the prequel trilogy. McGregor then reprised the role in the Disney+ series that was titled Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Guinness' depiction of Obi-Wan permanently influenced the Star Wars universe, earning him both critical acclaim and a long-lasting legacy. Alec Guinness died on the August 5, 2000, when he was 86 years old.

How old was Alec Guinness when he made the first Star Wars?

Alec Guinness was 62 years old at the time he played Obi-wan Kenobi in the original Star Wars film. Even though initially Guinness was not sure about the his role and the film, his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars trilogy elevated him to worldwide recognition and admiration.

His part in the legendary role not only provided him with Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations, but also earned him a great deal of money, following a deal he made in the film royalties.

Alec Guinness, who was popular for his acting prowess, occasionally had a complex relationship with the Star Wars franchise. He was not always happy to be so strongly connected to the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

He even habitually did this on multiple occasions, such as with his friend Anne Kaufman, where he told her how he didn't like the project much, and felt clueless about it.

He wrote to her about the original film in one letter, as per Business Insider,

"Fairy-tale rubbish but could be interesting perhaps."

Why did Obi-Wan age so much?

Several reasons account for Obi-Wan aging so much through the Star Wars saga. The age gap between Sir Alec Guinness, who portrayed Obi-Wan in the original trilogy, and his character seemed a bit off since the latter was supposed to be 57 and the actor was 62.

Obi-Wan's character in the prequels has been played by Ewan McGregor. But the character aged only about 6 years during 13 years of filming. This led to the noticeable difference between his age and his character's aging in the storyline.

Also, various Hollywood aging norms influenced how actors were supposed to look their age, with McGregor aging well in comparison to the aged Alec Guinness. The latter, in his sixties, appealed to the traditional appearance of actors in their sixties.

These aging norms played a part in defining Obi-Wan's aging in the Star Wars universe. Another important factor was how Obi-Wan's appearance was depicted in different films and series, including changes in his hair color.

How old was Obi-Wan in Episode 1?

In Episode 1 of the Star Wars saga The Phantom Menace, Obi-Wan Kenobi was 25. The birth date of Obi-Wan is placed in 57 BBY, and in the movie, he is portrayed as an older Padawan who is almost done with his Jedi training.

He had not yet completed his training, but he had to face serious challenges, like the death of his mentor and best friend, which prepares him to become the Jedi Master who appeared in the movie Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.

How was Alec Guinness roped in for Star Wars?

Guinness at first was hesitant but sort of fascinated by the script, even though he did not like the dialogue in it. He grew excited about the movie and a successful negotiation between George Lucas and him resulted in a split of the film royalties.

Alec Guinness finally acknowledged the impact of the movie and how technically advanced it was for its time. As it turned out, he reportedly made $95 million by the time he died in 2000, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch Star Wars movies on Disney Plus, FuboTV, Vudu, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Apple TV, and Microsoft Store.