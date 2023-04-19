From Ryan Reynolds to Michael Keaton, 5 of the biggest Hollywood stars who have starred in both Marvel and DC films

Marvel and DC have been some of the biggest competitors in the comic book market. While mutual respect is shared by both companies, there is no denying that their rivalry isn't limited to the comic book sphere but transcends into films and TV shows as well. It has truly defined the industry for more than a generation.

While Marvel and DC are each other's competitors, in the film realm, there will be a couple of times when both companies might share an actor with each other. There have been many times when some of the biggest Hollywood stars have starred in both company movies, and today we are ranking five of those stars from worst to best.

The list takes a look at their track record as specific superheroes and takes into account the films that they have starred in and just how good they were as the characters.

Angela Bassett, Ben Affleck, and three other actors who starred in both Marvel and DC productions

5) Michelle Pfeiffer (Batman Returns and the Ant-Man films)

Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman and Janet Van Dyne (Images via Warner Bros Pictures and Marvel Studios)

Michelle Pfeiffer is a Hollywood icon. One of the first comic book roles the actress took part in was playing the role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Batman Returns, and Pfeiffer stunned in the role. A femme fatale, her version of the character was nothing like the comics, but still had the essence of her that made it so special, not to mention the great chemistry with Michael Keaton.

However, in 2018, she did change lanes to Marvel, where she took over the role of Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp and also portrayed the role again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. What earns her the lowest spot on our list is that the Marvel films she has starred in have just not been up to par, and the movies haven't really dove deep into Janet as a character. Hence, it feels a bit underwhelming.

4) Ben Affleck (Daredevil and DCEU)

Ben Affleck as Daredevil and Batman (Images via 20th Century Studios and Warner Bros. Pictures)

Ben Affleck is a well-known fan of comic books, and his portrayal of Marvel's Daredevil in the 2003 film of the same name was underwhelming to say the least. Affleck certainly fit the mold of the character, but the film itself wasn't much to talk about. Affleck was so taken aback by the reception that he swore off playing any comic book character. However, that only lasted until 2016.

Chief Bock @GothamChief Ben Affleck says ‘THE FLASH’ is his best Batman role Ben Affleck says ‘THE FLASH’ is his best Batman role https://t.co/XaV4iMRj3Y

In the early 2010s, after the release of Man of Steel, Affleck was cast as an older Batman for Zack Snyder's DC Extended Universe and debuted in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. While the film itself wasn't received that well, Affleck's performance as Batman was a highlight, and he would appear in Suicide Squad, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League as well. Affleck is donning the cape one final time to play the Dark Knight in The Flash.

3) Michael Keaton (Batman and Vulture in the DC and Sony Marvel Films)

Michael Keaton as Batman and Vulture (Images via Warner Bros Pictures and Marvel Studios)

Michael Keaton's take on Batman introduced us to the darkness of the character. Being many folks' introduction to the character, Keaton is an iconic part of the Batman history, and his 1989 film and Batman Returns are landmark comic book films. While he was a major part of DC, Keaton eventually switched lanes to Marvel in 2017.

Playing Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Keaton took on a more villainous role and played the character in a very intimidating way. While since then, he has once again appeared in the Morbius post-credits scene, which honestly wasn't all that impressive, Keaton is once again set to reprise his role as the caped crusader in this year's The Flash. It would surely be great to see him return to one of his best roles once more.

2) Angela Bassett (Green Lantern and the Black Panther movies)

Angela Bassett as Amanda Waller and Queen Ramonda (Images via Warner Bros Pictures and Marvel Studios)

Not many know this, but Angela Bassett did star in the 2011 Green Lantern film. Playing Amanda Waller in the movie, Bassett's role was underwhelming to say the least, but that was mainly on the movie. Often considered the black sheep of the CBM genre, Green Lantern really wasn't all that.

However, Marvel Studios came up with an offer, and then she portrayed Queen Ramonda in the MCU. With her most recent performance being in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Bassett delivered one of the best performances the franchise has ever seen. She definitely had her redemption here.

1) Ryan Reynolds (Green Lantern and the Deadpool movies)

Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern and Deadpool (Images via Warner Bros Pictures and 20th Century Studios)

Speaking of redemption, Ryan Reynolds has certainly had one of the best in the CBM genre. Originally playing Wade Wilson/Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds' take on the character disappointed many because it didn't resemble the Merc with a Mouth from the comics at all.

Reynolds would later switch to DC, where he would star in Green Lantern as the titular character, and audiences would be disappointed once more. Having a second shot at redemption, Reynolds then again portrayed Deadpool in his own film and won over the audience instantly with the amount of faithfulness that was brought to the character in the film.

While there have been other actors who have switched from Marvel to DC and vice versa, these are the five castings that did shake up the comic book world big time. What other actors come to mind? Do let us know in the comments.

