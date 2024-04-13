How X-Men '97 reveals a connection to What If…? series

X-Men '97 episode 5 was an outing that shocked fans with its storytelling. A tragic episode that saw the death of two major X-Men players (Gambit and Magneto), it was a heartbreaking 30 minutes that set the stage for the show's future. While a lot did go on in that episode, Marvel fans might have missed a blink-and-miss-it cameo from the show that could have just tied it into the grander Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Uatu, aka The Watcher, from What If...? made a quick cameo in episode 5 of X-Men '97. He could be seen in the sky briefly in Genosha, and his appearance there should have been enough to hint at the tragedy that was set to come next given how his job is to watch over the timelines and never interfere. However, his cameo could have severe implications on the show itself as it could tease a crossover between this X-Men and characters from What If...?

X-Men '97 episode 5 features The Watcher from What If...?

In episode 5 of X-Men '97, we see Magneto and the team go down to the mutant island of Genosha for some diplomatic meetings and to attend a gala. Just as the gala begins, Uatu's head can be seen in the sky in the corner of the screen—a visual that has become with his appearances in the What If...? series.

Uatu's appearance should have been enough of a warning bell for fans given how he monitors situations that have huge implications attached to them, and what happened next in the episode was quite tragic. It saw Genosha being mysteriously attacked by Sentinels, causing the mutants to suit up and fight them with mass destruction being caused around them.

The aftermath of the fight saw the X-Men suffer massive casualties as Gambit and Magneto died during the battle. With the X-Men having gone through such a tough situation, it paints a grim future for them.

The Watcher's cameo could signify a future What If...? crossover

The Watcher's appearance in the show could signify that a crossover with What If...? is in the books for the future. Moreover, it confirms that X-Men '97 is also canon with the grander multiverse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rather than staying its own separate thing.

Keeping the crossover in mind, X user CanWeGetSomeToast—who has also been a popular leaker for Marvel Studios projects—also reported that Storm will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance as well in What If...? season 3. While the news hasn't been confirmed, The Watcher's appearance in the show could allude to that.

Currently, X-Men '97 has five more episodes left to go and a recent trailer for the series also hinted at an upcoming appearance by Captain America. What If...? season 3 is on the way as well, but the exact release date hasn't been confirmed yet.

Fans can check out X-Men '97 and What If...? exclusively on Disney+.