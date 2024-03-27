How old is Magneto in X-Men '97? Character powers and storyline explored 

In X-Men '97, Magneto's character represents a very complicated persona that has been drawing audiences for a long time. Arguably the most iconic mutant, Magneto is known for his strong plot and magnetic manipulation skills.

Directed by Larry Houston and produced by Eric Lewald, the animated series goes deep into the universe of the mutants. The first comic appearance of Magneto took place in 1963, and the first screen adaptation was in the year 2000. So, as of March 2024, he will be in his 60s.

Magneto's strong fan following ties to the fact that his character is deep and complex, and he will do anything to protect and save mutantkind. His traits are leadership, persistence, and a personality that is slippery between being a hero and a villain.

Why didn't Magneto age?

Magneto's apparent inability to age in X-Men '97 can be explained by his mutant powers, specifically his ability to control magnetism. In the comics, his powers have been depicted to affect not only his environment but also his own body, thus making it possible that the aging process has been slowed down or even reversed.

This uncommon power of Magneto in Marvel's universe is left for diversifiable variations from different storylines which make him ageless in the X-Men '97 version.

What are Magneto's powers in X-Men '97? Storyline explored

Not without a good reason, Magneto in X-Men '97 exhibits a variety of strong powers caused by his mutant nature. His abilities comprise manipulation of magnetism, telepathic abilities, astral projection, and high scientific skills in genetic engineering and technology.

Magneto has inherited Professor X’s assets, but this time he ends up having a trial in the series for his mistakes in the past. In X-Men '97, Magneto is shown planning to gather both mutants' and humans' trust to proceed with Xavier’s intention of uniting different species.

The way Magneto interacts with the X-Men, he finds that a good number of them are scared initially, but he feels more of a bond, especially with Rogue. Both of them are talking about a former relationship that holds some significance as it causes the key scene in which Magneto finds that he can now touch Rogue.

When Magneto takes off Rogue's glove, she recoils, and as a result, kills Zaladain, in a rather cold-blooded and unexpected manner. Thi is very shocking to Rogue and that is why she tries to keep herself away from Magneto even before an official relationship begins.

Are Magneto and Rogue lovers?

In the two-part premiere of X-Men '97, a tantalizing secret is disclosed as to the past relationship of Rogue and Magneto. Though the show, X-Men '97 gives fans a hint of this narrative and it can be deduced that there was a time when they were a couple.

This is because Magneto touches Rogue without being absorbed or her being able to take away memories or powers, which is Rogue’s ability. This abrupt twist in the plot raises more questions about the nature of their relationship and whether their interaction will trigger her powers.

The show's precursor, X-Men: The Animated Series, provides a background for the experience of Rogue in the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, a natural place for her former relationship with Magneto. The specific details of their relationship and how Magneto gets around Rogue's powers, however, remain undisclosed.

Which X-Men movies feature Magneto?

Magneto, portrayed by Ian McKellen in the original X-Men trilogy, appeared in X-Men (2000), X2 (2003), and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). He also had a guest role in The Wolverine (2013). Michael Fassbender played a younger version of Magneto in the prequel film, X-Men.

Magneto's role has been both heroic and villainous, as evidenced in First Class (2011), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), and Dark Phoenix. The character begins to work as a teammate of the X-Men in movies and becomes an enemy again at the end of X2.

Watch the episodes of X-Men '97 currently streaming on Disney+.