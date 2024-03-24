Indiana Comic Con 2024: Here's everything you need to know

The Hoosier State is currently the center of star-studded events as the Indiana Comic Con 2024 began on March 22, 2024. The event will feature celebrities like Rosario Dawson, Hayden Christensen, Charlie Cox, Michael Rooker, and John Rhys-Davies among others, and conclude on March 24, 2024.

The annual convention combines everything under pop culture by celebrating comics, manga, television shows, and films. The Indiana Comic Con 2024 brings together pop culture enthusiasts, cosplayers, and fans, who can partake in a variety of events at the convention in Indianapolis.

Where is Indiana Comic Con 2024? When will it take place?

The Indiana Comic Con is being held at the Indiana Convention Center at 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis. The festival began on Friday, March 22 at noon and will continue till Sunday, March 24, up to 5 pm local time.

The tickets for the comic convention are available on the event's official website. The price for the Weekend Passes starts from $70 while the cost for the Day Passes starts from $40. However, children under the age of 10 are allowed to enter for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

It is important to note that passes for the after-party, special events, autograph sessions, and photo ops are available separately on the website.

Who are the celebrity guests at the Indiana Comic Con 2024?

Indiana Comic Con 2024 welcomes a wide array of celebrities, who are part of the autograph and photo ops sessions set to be held on different days.

TV & Film

The celebrities available for autographs on Saturday, March 23 include Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), Hayden Christensen (The Walking Dead), and Charlie Cox (Daredevil).

Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Maggie Lawson (Psych), George Takei (Star Wars), and Timothy Omundson (Psych) will be available on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24. John Rhys-Davies (Indiana Jones), Randy Quaid (Independence Day), Mark Pellegrino (Supernatural), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2), Colby Minifie (The Boys), Faye Mata (Godzilla Singular Point), and others will be available on all three days for photo ops and autographs.

The other celebrities fans can interact with at the Indiana Comic Con include Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things), James Metcalfe Campbell Bower (Stranger Things), Mary McDonnell (Battlestar Galactica), Wil Wheaton (Star Trek), Felicia Day (Supernatural), Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who), and Shameik Moore (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), among others.

Comic creators

The list of comic creators attending Indiana Comic Con 2024 includes Afua Richardson (Black Panther), Mark Bagley (Spiderman), James P. Starlin (Avengers), D.G. Chichester (Batman), Jaime Jameson (American Gods), Mike Baron (The Punisher), John Beatty (Captain America), Dexter Vines (Wolverine), Jim Calafiore (Deadpool), Cameron Johnson (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Pat Broderick (Batman).

Authors and writers

The list of authors and writers set to grace the comic convention in Indianapolis with their presence includes Timothy Zahn, Brian D. Anderson (The Godling Chronicles), Jack Campbell (The Lost Fleet Series), Dayton Ward (Star Trek), Troy Dennings (Star Wars), and E.K. Johnston.

Featured panelists and vendors

The list of featured panelists and vendors at Indiana Comic Con 2024 includes Nomad, Audity, Chez Aiden, Toxic Owl, Queen Astraea, Mogchelle, Steve Cardenas, CSSCP, Holly Auna, Joshua Hunt, Nakia Burrese, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley, PerlerTricks, SakuraShounen, and Orange-Go-Fish.

Those interested can check the event's official website for more updates.